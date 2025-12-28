Game Day Hub: December 28 vs Tri-City

Published on December 28, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







The Portland Winterhawks return to the Glass Palace on Sunday for Breadhead Night presented by Dave's Killer Bread, hosting the Tri-City Americans for their second meeting of the weekend with puck drop set for 4:00 p.m.

Puck Drop: 4:00 p.m. PST

Venue: Veterans Memorial Coliseum - Portland, OR.

Uniforms: Black

Last Time Out

The Americans opened the scoring on home ice when Connor Dale capitalized on a turnover to give Tri-City an early lead. Just 10 seconds later, Reed Brown dug the puck free down low and found Luke Wilfley driving the net, where he fired a one-timer to tie the game at one and score his first career WHL goal.

Tri-City regained the lead in the second period as a cross-ice feed on the rush set up Crew Martinson, who beat Winterhawks goaltender Cruz Chase to send the Americans into the third ahead 2-1. Savin Virk added two goals in the final frame to seal a 4-1 victory for Tri-City.

Americans Approach

The Winterhawks and Americans meet for the second time this weekend, with Portland looking to bounce back from last night's loss in Kennewick. Tri-City enters on a four-game winning streak and is now tied with Portland at 36 points, continuing its climb in the tight Western Conference playoff race.

Savin Kirk leads the Americans with 34 points (15G, 19A), while Xavier Wendt anchors the crease with 12 wins in 20 starts, a 2.43 goals-against average-the fourth-best mark in the WHL-and a league-leading .926 save percentage.

Milestone Moment

Winterhawks forward Luke Wilfley scored his first career WHL goal Saturday night in Kennewick during the team's victory over the Tri-City Americans at the Toyota Center. The Colorado native, who has appeared in 38 games over the past two seasons with Portland, finally found the breakthrough on a net-front one-timer off a feed from Reed Brown after recording four assists entering the night.

Breadhead Night: presented by Dave's Killer Bread

The Winterhawks welcome fans back to the Glass Palace for Breadhead Night, presented by Dave's Killer Bread, celebrating all things bold, baked, and delicious. Bread lovers can look forward to special giveaways, themed activations, and plenty of fun throughout the night as the Hawks take on the Tri-City Americans. It's the perfect recipe for an action-packed evening of hockey and a whole loaf of Breadhead energy in the building.

