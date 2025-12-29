Tigers Defeat Rebels 7-4 on be a Superhero Night

Published on December 28, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Medicine Hat, AB - The Tigers took on the Rebels for the second time this season on Sunday, December 28th in Co-op Place for their Be A Superhero Night presented by Remax Canada. Medicine Hat wore special superhero jerseys during Sunday's game, and superhero capes during warmups. The superhero jerseys worn are being auctioned off with proceeds going to Alberta Children's Hospital Foundation. The Auction is live until December 31st, 2025 at 2:00pm MST at https://www.32auctions.com/MHTigersSuperhero

The Tigers had the home crowd roaring early with a goal at 4:39 in the first period. Liam Ruck passed to Jonas Woo who gave it right back to Ruck for one-timer from the point on the power play. Ruck found the back of the net for his 16th goal of the season, and his brother Markus Ruck picked up the secondary assist on the goal.

Both teams stayed hot on each other's tail all period, but Medicine Hat managed to outshoot their opponent 13-6 in the first frame.

Red Deer managed to get one of their six shots past Carter Casey as Landon MacSwain tied the game at 10:54.

The two clubs went into the second period tied 1-1. Both clubs continued pushing offensively in the second frame, and Red Deer struck first with a goal from Talon Brigley at 3:33.

Medicine Hat continued to utilize their stellar special teams with a power play goal from Bryce Pickford at 7:09 to tie the game 2-2. Liam Ruck traded places with Pickford at the point and sent a quick pass over for a one-timer from the Captain. Pickford was able to fire home the shot for his 27th of the season, the second most goals by a Tigers defenceman in a single season.

The Tigers took the lead 9:02 into the second period with some help from our neighbours to the south. The all-american goal saw Kyle Heger and Kade Stengrim connect with Gavin Kor for his third of the year. Stengrim spun around for a surprise shot from the half wall and Kor picked up the rebound to connect with his fellow Minnesotans to make it 3-2 Tigers.

The red hot Tigers continued pushing to expand their lead with a goal from Carter Cunningham at 11:10. Yaroslav Bryzgalov sent a shot off of the side of the net that was collected by Josh Van Mulligen who sent a centering pass to Cunningham who fired a one-timer for his sixth of the year.

The Rebels finally answered the Tigers scoring streak with a goal from Matej Mikes at 13:15 to bring them within one.

Medicine Hat went right back to their old ways with another goal at 14:07 from Van Mulligen to make it 5-3 Tigers. Bryzgalov and Van Mulligen passed back and forth up high, eventually leading to a Van Mulligen one-timer from the point for the eventual game winner.

Ethan Neutens extended his goal streak to three games with his seventh of the year at 18:02 to make it 6-3 Tigers. Bryzgalov walked in and sent a backhand pass to Neutens down low off of a toe-drag around the Red Deer defender. Neutens fired a one-time shot from the goal line on a sharp angle to extend the Tigers lead.

Although the Tigers outscored the Rebels 5-2 in the second period, the shots were close at 12-10 in favour of the Tigers.

The Tigers benefited a lot from their power play unit recently, but the third period of Sunday's game put their penalty kill to the test. Facing four penalty kills in the third period, the Tigers escaped with only one power play goal against all game, Thanks to Casey's solid play in net and the Tigers defence.

Bryzgalov capped off his four point night with an unassisted goal at 5:36 for his seventh of the season to make it 7-3 Tigers. Bryzgalov picked up a turnover after a check from Neutens banged the puck loose. Bryzgalov collected the puck in the slot and deked to the backhand for Medicine Hat's final tally of the night.

Recently acquired Poul Andersen would get a late goal for the Rebels at 18:04 on the power play to make it a 7-4 game. That would be the final goal of the night and Medicine Hat took home their 12th straight win.

Special Teams:

PP: 2/2 - 100.0%

PK: 5/6 - 83.3%

Stringam Law Three Stars:

Yaroslav Bryzgalov (1G, 3A) - Medicine Hat

Josh Van Mulligen (1G, 1A) - Medicine Hat

Liam Ruck (1G, 1A) - Medicine Hat

Supplement King Hardest Worker:

Carter Cunningham

The Tigers are back in action on Tuesday, December 30th to take on the Rebels in the Marchant Crane Centrium.







Western Hockey League Stories from December 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.