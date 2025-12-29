Holinka Sends Hats Flying as Oil Kings Defeat Hurricanes
Published on December 28, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Edmonton Oil Kings News Release
Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings have earned four points out of their first two games returning from the holiday break after a 5-2 win over the Lethbridge Hurricanes on Sunday afternoon at Rogers Place.
Through one period of play, Edmonton had outshot the Hurricanes 15-1, but the score was tied 1-1. Jake Evans opened the scoring for Lethbridge almost 14 minutes into the hockey game. Edmonton continued to push, and responded late as Miroslav Holinka's first of three goals made it 1-1 with 19 seconds to go in the period.
In the second, Edmonton continued their onslaught, outshooting the Hurricanes 15-6 in the second period. They also took a 3-1 lead after goals from Lukas Sawchyn and Holinka's second of the game in the final eight minutes of the second period. Lethbridge got one back with 30 seconds to go in the second as Easton Daneault made it 3-2 after 40 minutes.
Edmonton added two more goals in the third to extend their lead as Dylan Dean and Holinka each added markers for the Oil Kings as they outshot the Hurricanes 16-9 in the third, and 46-16 in the game.
The hat-trick from Holinka is his first of his WHL career.
The Oil Kings were 0-for-2 on the powerplay and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.
Edmonton will visit Lethbridge on Tuesday night to kick off the second half of the season.
Western Hockey League Stories from December 28, 2025
- Tigers Defeat Rebels 7-4 on be a Superhero Night - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Americans complete improbable comeback; Gudelj's overtime winner stretches winning streak to five - Tri-City Americans
- Holinka Sends Hats Flying as Oil Kings Defeat Hurricanes - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Ruzicka Earns First Shutout in Wheat Kings' Win over Warriors - Brandon Wheat Kings
- Rockets Continue Homestand Against Okanagan Rivals Monday Night - Kelowna Rockets
- Warriors Shutout by Wheat Kings - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Blades Blank Pats 4-0 - Regina Pats
- Vees Sign Charlie Michaud - Penticton Vees
- Game Preview: Cougars vs Royals - Prince George Cougars
- Chiefs Face Wild for Second-Straight Night Sunday on the Road - Spokane Chiefs
- Warriors Looking for Win in Sunday Rematch - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Oil Kings Welcome Hurricanes to Cap off First Half - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Game Preview: Game 35 vs. Rebels - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Game Day Hub: December 28 vs Tri-City - Portland Winterhawks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Edmonton Oil Kings Stories
- Holinka Sends Hats Flying as Oil Kings Defeat Hurricanes
- Oil Kings Welcome Hurricanes to Cap off First Half
- Holinka Scores Overtime Winner as Oil Kings Defeat Rebels
- Oil Kings Acquire Zemlak from Americans, Release Craik
- Oil Kings Acquire Fuder from Rebels for Andersen, and Prospects