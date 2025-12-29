Holinka Sends Hats Flying as Oil Kings Defeat Hurricanes

Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings have earned four points out of their first two games returning from the holiday break after a 5-2 win over the Lethbridge Hurricanes on Sunday afternoon at Rogers Place.

Through one period of play, Edmonton had outshot the Hurricanes 15-1, but the score was tied 1-1. Jake Evans opened the scoring for Lethbridge almost 14 minutes into the hockey game. Edmonton continued to push, and responded late as Miroslav Holinka's first of three goals made it 1-1 with 19 seconds to go in the period.

In the second, Edmonton continued their onslaught, outshooting the Hurricanes 15-6 in the second period. They also took a 3-1 lead after goals from Lukas Sawchyn and Holinka's second of the game in the final eight minutes of the second period. Lethbridge got one back with 30 seconds to go in the second as Easton Daneault made it 3-2 after 40 minutes.

Edmonton added two more goals in the third to extend their lead as Dylan Dean and Holinka each added markers for the Oil Kings as they outshot the Hurricanes 16-9 in the third, and 46-16 in the game.

The hat-trick from Holinka is his first of his WHL career.

The Oil Kings were 0-for-2 on the powerplay and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.

Edmonton will visit Lethbridge on Tuesday night to kick off the second half of the season.







