Rockets Continue Homestand Against Okanagan Rivals Monday Night

Published on December 28, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets huddle following a goal

(Kelowna Rockets) Kelowna Rockets huddle following a goal

The Kelowna Rockets continue their post-Christmas homestand on Monday night as they welcome Okanagan rivals, the Penticton Vees, to Prospera Place. Puck drop is set for 7:05 pm, with tickets still available at selectyourtickets.com or at the Select Your Tickets Box Office at Prospera Place.

ROCKETS HEADLINES

Kelowna (17-12-3-1) enters Monday's matchup riding momentum after a dominant 6-4 win over the Vancouver Giants on Saturday night, a game in which the Rockets fired a season-high 61 shots on goal. Kelowna erased a one-goal deficit heading into the third period with three unanswered goals, showcasing depth scoring and sustained offensive pressure.

Shane Smith (18G, 21A) continues to lead the Rockets offensively, while Carson Wetsch (13G, 23A) and Hiroki Gojsic (11G, 16A) have been key contributors during the stretch with several top forwards away at the World Junior Championship. The Rockets' powerplay has also shown improvement, converting twice against Vancouver and sitting just over 20% on the season.

Monday marks the fifth meeting of the season between Kelowna and Penticton, with the Rockets holding a 3-1-0-0 edge in the series. Kelowna has won two of three meetings in Penticton and earned a 3-2 victory at Prospera Place back on September 27.

PENTICTON VEES

The Vees (16-9-4-3) sit third in the Western Conference and enter the contest as one of the WHL's most dangerous offensive teams, averaging nearly four goals per game. Penticton is led by Ryden Evers (21G, 19A), Brady Birnie (10G, 26A), and Jacob Kvasnicka (14G, 21A), with the latter also pacing the Vees' rookie scoring.

Penticton's powerplay is among the league's best, clicking at nearly 29%, and they've been particularly effective away from home. Defensively, the Vees rely on structure and discipline, ranking near the top of the conference in penalty killing.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

Season Series:

Kelowna leads 3-1-0-0

Last 10 Games:

Kelowna: 6-4-0-0

Penticton: 6-2-1-1

Special Teams:

Kelowna: PP 20.2% | PK 78.3%

Penticton: PP 28.7% | PK 82.0%

INJURY & ABSENCE REPORT

Tij Iginla - World Junior Championship (Team Canada)

Tomas Poletin - World Junior Championship (Team Czechia)

Vojtech Cihar - World Junior Championship (Team Czechia)

Peyton Kettles - UBI (Indefinitely)

Gabriel Guilbault - UBI (Week-to-Week)

Nate Corbet - LBI (Week-to-Week)

UP NEXT

Following Monday's matchup, the Rockets will continue their homestand against another BC Division opponent as they take on longtime rivals, the Kamloops Blazers for the first time this season on January 2nd at 7:05PM. Tickets for both matchups are available now at selectyourtickets.com.

