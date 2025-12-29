Americans complete improbable comeback; Gudelj's overtime winner stretches winning streak to five

Published on December 28, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







Portland, OR - The Tri-City Americans (18-13-2-0) scored with 2.1 seconds left in regulation before Jake Gudelj recorded the overtime winner, lifting Tri-City to a 5-4 win over the Portland Winterhawks (18-16-1-0) Sunday night.

The physicality from Saturday's game carried over into Sunday as both teams came out flying with heavy open-ice collisions. Aden Bouchard was dumped behind the Americans net by Luke Wilfley early in the game while Charlie Elick flattened Nathan Free in the neutral zone later in the period.

Tri-City opened the scoring 5:32 into the game. After a lengthy shift in the Portland zone, David Byrne fired the puck on net from the left point and Grady Martin got a stick on it in front of the net for his fourth of the season.

Five minutes after the goal, Martin rocked Jordan Duguay with a massive open-ice hit just inside the Tri-City zone. Winterhawks captain Ryan Miller took exception to the hit, forcing Martin into a fight.

Portland went to the power play in the final minute of the period after a full-team scrum saw the Americans sent to the penalty kill. Just 10 seconds into the man advantage, Miller took a centering pass and fired a one timer over the blocker of Ryan Grout to tie the game.

Just 25 seconds later the Winterhawks thought they took a 2-1 lead. Alex Weiermair threw the puck toward the net from the corner and it bounced off a two different players before ending up in the back of the net.

Miller ran into Grout as the puck crossed the line and originally got credit for the goal, but after a lengthy review the goal was waived off and Miller was given a roughing penalty. The period ended with the teams tied at one and shots 13-5 Tri-City.

The Americans killed off a pair of penalties in the second period, aided by the goalposts behind Grout as the Winterhawks came within inches of taking the lead multiple times.

Late in the period Crew Martinson gave the Americans a 2-1 lead, just like he did the night before. Taking a drop pass in the Winterhawks zone and snapped a wrist shot over the glove of Chase for his sixth goal of the year with 5:40 left in the period.

Portland responded quickly as Miller picked up his own rebound in the crease after Grout denied him in the slot, scoring his second of the game 1:36 after Martinson's go-ahead goal.

The second period came to an end with the teams still knotted at two and the shots 19-15 in favor of the Americans.

Savin Virk put the Americans on top for a third time in the opening minute of the third. After Portland turned the puck over near their own blue line, Connor Dale skated toward the goal line before turning and hooking the puck in front for Virk to one time it in. It was Virk's 16th of the season.

The Winterhawks again tied the game not long after. Miller completed his hat trick on a shot from the slot that snuck under the blocker arm of Grout to complete the hat trick and tie the game at three.

The pace of play ramped up considerably after the goal as the two teams played for nearly six minutes without a whistle. That included a breakaway for Connor Dale who was denied by Chase to keep the game tied at three.

Portland took their first lead of the game with 7:55 to play as Jake Gustafson redirected the puck under the blocker of Grout off the rush.

With time winding down, Tri-City pulled Grout for the extra attacker. Miller hit the crossbar of the empty net looking for his fourth goal of the game, and just seconds later was tied up in the crease to save another empty-net goal.

The Americans raced up the ice with only seconds left on the clock, and after a shot from the blue line was blocked, Dale gathered the rebound in the left circle. With everyone on the ice watching him, Dale slid the puck toward the back post and Gavin Garland tapped it into the open net to tie the game with 1.3 seconds left.

In overtime there was only one shot registered between the two teams. Gudelj took a stretch pass and gained the Portland line on left wing before cutting into the slot. With the puck on his backhand, Gudelj sent a shot on net that beat Chase past the blocker, ending the game and sending the Americans home with two points.

The Americans now prepare for a sold-out crowd when they welcome the Spokane Chiefs (17-17-0-0) Wednesday night in their annual New Year's Eve matchup at the Toyota Center.







