Vees Sign Charlie Michaud

The Penticton Vees announced today the signing of American defenceman Charlie Michaud. He will join the team effective immediately.

"Charlie is a smooth, two-way defence man who adds to an already strong D-Core," said Vees head coach and general manager Fred Harbinson. "We look forward to having him in the lineup Monday against the Rockets."

Michaud joins the Vees from Miami University (Ohio, NCAA) where he suited up for the RedHawks in six games this season. Last season the 19-year-old defenceman dressed in 61 games for the Madison Capitals of the USHL where he registered 32 points while wearing an "A".

"I'm really excited about the opportunity to play for Coach Harbinson and the Vees," said Michaud. "The Vees are a great organization and I'm ready to help the team in the second half of the season and make a deep playoff run. I can't wait to get started."

The Denver, CO native played his youth hockey at St. George's Prep School in Vancouver as well as with the juggernaut Little Caesars program in Detroit.







