Oil Kings Welcome Hurricanes to Cap off First Half

Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings are back at home for the first time since December 14 as they welcome the Lethbridge Hurricanes to Rogers Place.

The Oil Kings are looking to build off of their 3-2 overtime victory a night ago against the Red Deer Rebels where Miroslav Holinka's fifth game winning goal of the season was the decided marker just over a minute into overtime. Lukas Sawchyn and Parker Alcos also scored for Edmonton in the win.

With the win, the Oil Kings are now 22-7-3-1 on the season and are three points back of Central Division leading Medicine Hat, but also hold a game in hand on the Tigers.

The Hurricanes are coming off a 5-1 loss at the hands of the aforementioned Tigers last night and are now 11-23-0-1 on the season, sitting three points back of the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Today will mark the fourth of eight meetings this season between Edmonton and Lethbridge, with the Oil Kings holding a 2-0-1-0 record. Most recently, the two met on December 16 as the Hurricanes grabbed a 3-2 overtime win in Lethbridge. In the season series, the Oil Kings are led offensively by Miroslav Holinka who has eight points in three games.

While the Oil Kings welcomed back Gavin Hodnett and Blake Fiddler to their lineup last night, and saw the debuts of Austin Zemlak and prospect Holden Wouters, the Oil Kings will welcome Kanjyu Gojsic back to the lineup today as he is eligible to return after serving his two-game suspension from a major penalty on December 14 against Brandon.

Puck drop from Rogers Place is 4 p.m. on Sunday.







