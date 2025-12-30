Oil Kings Visit Hurricanes for Final Game of 2025

Lethbridge, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings kick off the second half of their schedule tonight as they visit the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

It's the third time these two teams have met in the month of December, and the fifth of eight meetings overall this season. Edmonton is currently 3-0-1-0 against Lethbridge this season, and most recently the two clubs met back on December 28 in Edmonton where the Oil Kings outshot the Hurricanes 46-16 and won 5-2 behind a hat-trick from Miroslav Holinka who now has goals in four straight games.

That win put the Oil Kings at a 23-7-3-1 record on the season, good for third place in the WHL's Eastern Conference, still just three points back of Central Division leading Medicine Hat.

Meanwhile, the Hurricanes have lost back-to-back games coming out of the holiday break and continue to battle for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. They're currently 11-24-0-1 and are three points back of Regina in eighth.

This is currently a stretch of four games in six days for the Oil Kings as they head into the 2026 calendar year. They'll also host Red Deer on Thursday.

Puck drop from Lethbridge tonight is 7 p.m.







