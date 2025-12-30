Game Preview: Vees vs Royals

Published on December 30, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Penticton Vees are back at the South Okanagan Events Centre on Tuesday night to host the Victoria Royals for a 6:30PM puck drop. TICKETS

If you can't make it down to the SOEC, Catch all the action on Victory+, Summit 800 AM and Summit 98.5 Summerland.

The Vees (17-9-4-3) took an early lead and never gave it up against the Rockets in Kelowna last night skating to a 6-4 win. Brady Birnie had two goals and an assist in his 300th WHL game and Louie Wehmann also added two goals to pace the Vees to victory. Penticton has now won five of their last six games.

The Royals enter Tuesday's matchup 14-11-5-3 and in a tie for the final playoff spot in the West. They have picked up points in nine of their last 10 games going 5-1-2-2 over that stretch. They fell 2-1 in overtime to the Prince George Cougars on Sunday, their last time out.

Vees Player to Watch: D Charlie Michaud: The Vees new acquisition fit right in last night capping an end-to-end rush with a pass to Wehmann for his first point as a Vee which came on the powerplay.

Fast Fact: Chase Valliant will play in his 150th WHL game tonight against the Royals.

HEAD TO HEAD: This is the fifth of six meetings between the Vees and Victoria. The Vees are 1-1-1-1 against the Royals this season. They will next face off Feb. 14 back in Penticton to wrap up the season series.

2025-26 Scoring Leaders:

Vees:

Ryden Evers- 41 points (21g, 20a)

Brady Birnie- 39 points (12g, 27a)

Jacob Kvasnicka- 36 points (15g, 21a)

Matteo Danis- 30 points (15g, 15a)

Brittan Alstead- 29 points (13g, 16a)

Royals

Hayden Moore- 35 points (12g, 23a)

Roan Woodward- 34 points (20g, 14a)

Timofei Runtso- 28 points (6g, 22a)







