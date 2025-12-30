Game Preview: Cougars at Blazers

KAMLOOPS, BC - The Prince George Cougars play their final game of 2025 as they visit the Kamloops Blazers to begin a brief two-game road trip. Puck drop is at 7:00 pm from the Sandman Centre in Kamloops.

vs. BLAZERS: Tonight marks the third meeting of the season between the Prince George Cougars and Kamloops Blazers. The Cougars currently sport a 3-0-0-0 record against Kamloops in the season series. Over the last five seasons, the Cougars own a 10-7-0-1 record against Kamloops at the Sandman Centre.

LAST GAME: 3-2 Overtime Win vs. Victoria Royals: The Prince George Cougars roared back in the win column with a 3-2 win overtime over the Victoria Royals at CN Centre on Sunday, December 28th. Kooper Gizowski scored the overtime goal, while Kayden Lemire and Jett Lajoie also found the back of the net. Alexander Levshyn earned his sixth win of the season, making 22 saves on 24 shots.

2025-2026 REGULAR SEASON SERIES:

November 14/2025 - vs Kamloops (3-2 PG)

December 12/2025 - vs Kamloops (5-4 PG/SO)

December 13/2025 - vs Kamloops (4-1 PG)

December 30/2025 - at Kamloops

January 16/2026 - at Kamloops

January 31/2026 - at Kamloops

February 13/2026 - vs Kamloops

March 17/2026 - vs Kamloops

UPCOMING SCHEDULE:

December 30/2025 - at Kamloops

January 1/2026 - at Penticton

January 3/2026 - vs Calgary

January 6/2026 - vs Penticton

January 7/2026 - vs Penticton

January 10/2026 - vs Everett

January 11/2026 - vs Everett

2025-2026 REGULAR SEASON LEADERS:

Goals (19) - Terik Parascak

Assists (28) - Brock Souch, Kooper Gizowski

Points (43) - Kooper Gizowski

Penalty Minutes (54) - Aiden Foster

Plus/Minus (+11) Brock Souch, Arsenii Anisimov

Wins (16) - Josh Ravensbergen

Goals Against Average (2.50) - Josh Ravensbergen

Save Percentage (.921) - Josh Ravensbergen

Shutouts (2) - Josh Ravensbergen

LAST FIVE GAMES:

December 28/2025 - vs Victoria (3-2 PG/OT)

December 27/2025 - vs Victoria (6-1 VIC)

December 17/2025 - at Everett (3-2 EVT/OT)

December 15/2025 - at Penticton (5-2 PEN)

December 13/2025 - vs. KAM (4-1 PG)

REGULAR SEASON MILESTONE WATCH:

Bauer Dumanski is 5 points away from 100 career points

Lee Shurgot is 1 point away from 50 career points

Terik Parascak is 10 goals away from 100 career goals

Carson Carels is 5 games away from 100 career games

Kooper Gizowski is 10 points away from 150 career points

Shaun Rios is 2 goals away from 30 career goals

Arsenii Anisimov is 8 games away from 100 career games

WHO'S HOT:

Terik Parascak has points in 10 of 12 games (8-7-15); 12 of his last 14 (11-9-20)

Josh Ravensbergen has won 8 straight games; 10 of his last 11

Carson Carels has points in 6 of 7 games (3-4-7); 8 of his last 10 (3-8-11)

Kooper Gizowski has points in 9 of 12 games (3-11-14)

Brock Souch has points 10 of 15 games (5-12-17)

Corbin Vaughan has goals in two of three games (2-0-2)

COUGARS NEWS AND NOTES:

THRU 34: The Prince George Cougars enter tonight with a 23-10-1-0 record (47 points) on the season after 34 games. The Cougars are 12-5-0-0 at home and 11-5-1-0 on the road. The Cats have posted a 6-2-1-0 record in the month of December. The Cougars own the WHL's top power-play, going 41-121 (33.9%). As for the penalty kill, the Cats ranks third in the WHL at 82.1%.

OH CANADA: Goaltender Josh Ravensbergen and defenceman Carson Carels are with Team Canada at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship in Minnesota. This marks the first time in team history two Cougars are on the same Team Canada World Junior roster. Ravensbergen headed to camp with a WHL leading 16 wins and has won eight consecutive games. Ravensbergen was invited this past summer to Canada's National Summer Showcase. For Carels, he is one of two underage (2008-born) defenceman that was invited to camp. Carels owns 29 points in 28 games and earned the opportunity to play for Team CHL at the CHL/USA Prospects Challenge. Carels is no stranger to Hockey Canada as he won a gold medal at the U18 World Championship and a Bronze at the Hlinka-Gretzky Tournament this past summer.

WHL TOP PROSPECTS: Defenceman Carson Carels will be one of the 40 skaters to participate in the WHL Top Prospects game on February 18th at the Langley Events Centre. Carels will be one of the blue-liners for the Western Conference. More names will be announced leading up to the Top Prospects Game.

TRADE WITH RED DEER: On Monday, December 15, the Cougars traded forward Patrick Sopiarz (08) to the Red Deer Rebels in exchange for a 2026 third round pick and a conditional fourth round pick in 2029. In 79 career games with the Cougars, Sopiarz owned six points (4-2-6).

ROAD WARRIORS: Tonight's matchup against the Blazers will mark the Cougars 18th road game of the season. The Cats own an impressive 11-5-1-0 record away from CN Centre. Tonight marks the first time this season they visit the Kamloops Blazers. The Cougars own a winning percentage of .676 which ranks first in the BC Divison. Kooper Gizowski leads all Cougars in scoring on the road with eight.

200 WINS: On Wednesday, December 3rd, General Manager and Head Coach Mark Lamb earned his 200th career win behind the bench as the bench boss for Prince George. Lamb becomes just the second Cougars coach in team history to reach this mark. Ed Dempsey is currently the Cougars' winningest coach with 216 wins. Throughout Lamb's 200 victories showed multiple accolades including a BC Division Crown in 2024, and the WHL's Coach and Executive of the Year in 2023-24.

HOLY MOLY WHAT A GOALIE: On Tuesday, December 2nd, San Jose Sharks prospect Josh Ravensbergen was named the WHL's Goaltender of the Month for November. Ravensbergen posted an 8-2-0-0 record in November, along with a 2.00 goals against average and a .940 save percentage. Through 22 appearances this season, Ravensbergen is 16-6-0-0 with a 2.54 GAA, .920 SV%, and two shutouts. He ranks among the WHL goaltending leaders in wins (T-1st), shutouts (T-1st), GAA (3rd), and SV% (T-3rd.).

A NOVEMBER TO REMEMBER: The Cougars posted a 9-3-0-0 record in 12 games in the month of November. Prince George outscored the opposition 41-26 and went 13-41 on the powerplay (31.7%). To cap off an incredible month, goaltender Josh Ravensbergen was named the league's goaltender of the month.







