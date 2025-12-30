Game Preview: Game 36 at Rebels

Published on December 30, 2025

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Medicine Hat, AB - Tonight is the third of eight meetings between the two Central Division clubs. Medicine Hat is 1-0-0-1 against Red Deer this season. Yaroslav Bryzgalov (1G, 3A) currently leads the team against the Rebels this year with four points.

2025-26 Season Series:

Red Deer 4 @ Medicine Hat 7 (Dec 28 2025) Medicine Hat 3 @ Red Deer 4 (Nov 21 2025) SO

2024-25 Season Series:

Red Deer 3 @ Medicine Hat 7 (Mar 15 2025) Red Deer 0 @ Medicine Hat 3 (Oct 9 2024)

Medicine Hat 7 @ Red Deer 1 (Mar 7 2025) Medicine Hat 3 @ Red Deer 6 (Oct 4 2024)

Red Deer 1 @ Medicine Hat 8 (Jan 10 2025) Red Deer 4 @ Medicine Hat 3 (Sep 28 2024)

Medicine Hat 2 @ Red Deer 4 (Oct 25 2024) Medicine Hat 2 @ Red Deer 4 (Sep 27 2024)

2025-26 Standings:

Medicine Hat Red Deer

24-6-3-2 10-18-2-2

Central - 1st Central - 4th

East - 2nd East - 9th

League - 3rd League - 21st

Home - 13-1-1-1 Home - 4-11-1-0

Away - 11-5-2-1 Away - 6-7-1-2

Last 10 - 10-0-0-0 Last 10 - 2-7-1-0

Streak - W12 Streak - L1

2024-25 Standings:

Medicine Hat Red Deer

47-17-3-1 26-34-6-2

Central - 1st Central - 5th

East - 1st East - 9th

Home - 25-7-2-0 Home - 17-12-5-0

Away - 22-10-1-1 Away - 9-22-1-2

Special Teams:

Medicine Hat Red Deer

Power Play: 30.6% (2nd) Power Play: 19.8% (18th)

Penalty Kill: 80.0% (7th) Penalty Kill: 71.4% (18th)

Previous Game: The Tigers beat the Red Deer Rebels 7-4 on Sunday, December 28th in Co-op Place. Yaroslav Bryzgalov (1G, 3A) led the team with four points on the night. Gavin Kor, Liam Ruck, Carter Cunningham, Josh Van Mulligen, Ethan Neutens, and Bryce Pickford also found the back of the net for the Tigers. Carter Casey stopped 18 of 22 shots faced.

2025-26 Tigers Statistical Leaders:

Skater Stats Goalie Stats

Points - Bryce Pickford (49) GAA - Jordan Switzer (2.79)

Goals - Bryce Pickford (27) Save % - Jordan Switzer (.895)

Assists - Markus Ruck (38) Wins - Jordan Switzer (14)

PIMs - Cam Parr (55) Shutouts - Carter Casey (1)

Plus/Minus - Jonas Woo (+39)

League Top 10s:

Stat Categories Player (Rank)

Points Bryce Pickford - 49 (4th)

Jonas Woo - 47 (6th)

Markus Ruck - 45 (T-7th)

Liam Ruck - 45 (T-7th)

Goals Bryce Pickford - 27 (1st)

Assists Markus Ruck - 38 (1st)

Jonas Woo - 30 (T-8th)

Liam Ruck - 29 (T-10th)

Power Play Goals Bryce Pickford - 12 (T-2nd)

Power Play Assists Markus Ruck - 22 (1st)

Liam Ruck - 14 (T-6th)

Short Handed Goals Jonas Woo - 2 (T-1st)

Game Winning Goals Bryce Pickford - 7 (1st)

First Goals Jonas Woo - 3 (T-10th)

Misha Volotovskii - 3 (T-10th)

Insurance Goals Bryce Pickford - 3 (T-8th)

Plus/Minus Jonas Woo - +39 (1st)

Bryce Pickford - +36 (2nd)

Points (Defencemen) Bryce Pickford - 49 (1st)

Jonas Woo - 47 (2nd)

Goals (Defencemen) Bryce Pickford - 27 (1st)

Jonas Woo - 17 (T-2nd)

Assists (Defencemen) Jonas Woo - 30 (3rd)

Bryce Pickford - 22 (T-8th)

Plus/Minus (Defencemen) Jonas Woo - +39 (1st)

Bryce Pickford - +36 (2nd)

Points (Rookies) Yaroslav Bryzgalov - 31 (6th)

Assists (Rookies) Yaroslav Bryzgalov - 24 (T-3rd)

Plus/Minus (Rookies) Noah Davidson - +21 (4th)

Yaroslav Bryzgalov - +14 (6th)

Goals Against Average Jordan Switzer - 2.79 (10th)

Wins Jordan Switzer - 14 (T-4th)

Shutouts Carter Casey - 1 (T-8th)

Roaring Runs:

Player Name Streak

Markus Ruck 12 Game Point Streak - 21 Points

Bryce Pickford 10 Game Point Streak - 25 Points

Jonas Woo 10 Game Point Streak - 24 Points

Liam Ruck 8 Game Point Streak - 19 Points

Ethan Neutens 3 Game Point Streak - 3 Points

Veeti Väisänen 2 Game Point Streak - 4 Points

Bryce Pickford 8 Game Goal Streak - 14 Goals

Liam Ruck 4 Game Goal Streak - 5 Goals

Ethan Neutens 3 Game Goal Streak - 3 Goals

Medicine Hat Tigers 12 Game Win Streak

Upcoming Milestones:

Player Upcoming Milestone Currently At

Jordan Switzer 5 Career Shutouts 4 Career Shutouts

Markus Ruck 100 Career Games Played 99 Career Games Played

Liam Ruck 100 Career Games Played 99 Career Games Played

Cam Parr 200 Career Games Played 198 Career Games Played

Ethan Neutens 50 Career Points 47 Career Points

Liam Ruck 50 Career Assists 46 Career Assists

Jonas Woo 150 Career Points 148 Career Points

Riley Steen 50 Career Games Played 45 Career Games Played

Cam Parr 300 Career Penalty Minutes 296 Career Penalty Minutes

Roster Makeup: 23 Players - 13 Forwards - 8 Defence - 2 Goaltenders

2005 Volotovskii, Neutens, Van Mulligen

2006 Reschny, Cunningham, Woo, Väisänen, Muhonen, Pickford, Parr

2007 Kor, McCann, Bryzgalov, Stengrim, Moss, Heger, Casey, Switzer

2008 Gordon-Carroll, L. Ruck, M. Ruck, Davidson, Steen

Geographical Breakdown:

Alberta (7) Kadon McCann, Carter Cunningham, Misha Volotovskii, Ethan Neutens, Josh Van Mulligen, Bryce Pickford, Jordan Switzer

U.S.A. (6) Gavin Kor, Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll, Kade Stengrim, Noah Davidson, Kyle Heger, Carter Casey

British Columbia (4) Liam Ruck, Markus Ruck, Tyson Moss, Riley Steen

Manitoba (2) Cam Parr, Jonas Woo

Finland (2) Veeti Väisänen, Niilopekka Muhonen

Saskatchewan (1) Dayton Reschny

Belarus (1) Yaroslav Bryzgalov

NHL Drafted Players:

NHL Team Player Drafted

Montreal Canadiens Bryce Pickford 2025, Round 3, 81st Overall

Dallas Stars Niilopekka Muhonen 2024, Round 5, 158th Overall

Utah Mammoth Veeti Väisänen 2024, Round 3, 96th Overall

Central Scouting Preliminary Players To Watch:

(B rating - 2nd or 3rd round, C rating - 4th or 5th round, W rating - 6th or 7th round)

B (3) Kyle Heger, Liam Ruck, Markus Ruck

C (2) Yaroslav Bryzgalov, Carter Casey

W (4) Kadon McCann, Riley Steen, Kade Stengrim, Jordan Switzer

Tigers Schedule:

Last Five Results Next Five Time

VS Red Deer Rebels 7-4 W VS Moose Jaw - Fri. Jan 2 7:00PM (MST)

@ Lethbridge Hurricanes 5-1 W @ Moose Jaw - Sat. Jan 3 6:00PM (ST)

VS Brandon Wheat Kings 7-3 W VS Seattle - Fri. Jan 9 7:00PM (MST)

VS Swift Current Broncos 10-2 W VS Lethbridge - Sat. Jan 10 7:00PM (MST)

VS Moose Jaw Warriors 6-5 OTW @ Edmonton - Wed. Jan 14 7:00PM (MST)







