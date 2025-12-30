Vees Edge Rockets 6-4

Published on December 30, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets right wing Carson Wetsch (right) vs. the Penticton Vees

The Kelowna Rockets ended their 2025 calendar year with a 6-4 loss to the Penticton Vees at Prospera Place in a fast-paced Okanagan rivalry matchup. Despite multiple pushes and a pair of multi-point performances, Kelowna was unable to overcome Penticton's special teams' efficiency.

GAME SUMMARY

Penticton opened the scoring early as Louis Wehmann (6) converted at 3:52 of the first period. The Vees doubled their lead midway through the frame before the Rockets responded late, with Shane Smith (19) blasting a one-timer from the high slot off feeds from Hiroki Gojsic and Rowan Guest to make it 2-1 heading into the intermission.

The second period featured end-to-end action and five goals. Penticton struck first on the power play, but Kelowna answered again through Smith, who snapped home his second of the night at 8:55 to pull the Rockets back within one. After the Vees regained the lead moments later, Hayden Paupanekis (11) tied the game at 4-4, burying a rebound on the power play off a Carson Wetsch point shot.

The turning point came early in the third period. Penticton capitalized on another power-play opportunity as Brady Birnie (12) scored the eventual game-winner just over three minutes in. The Rockets pushed late and generated chances with the extra attacker, but an empty-net goal sealed the outcome for the visitors.

ADDITIONAL STATS

Shots on Goal: Penticton 36 | Kelowna 27

Power Play: Kelowna 2/3 | Penticton 3/7

Faceoffs: Penticton 38 | Kelowna 23

UP NEXT

The Rockets close out their three-game homestand this weekend as they face the Kamloops Blazers for the first time this season in a home and home. Puck drop is set for 7:05PM Friday, January 2nd with tickets still available at selectyourtickets.com.

