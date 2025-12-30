Broncos Call up Archer Cooke from Drayton Valley

Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos have called up 2007-born goaltender Archer Cooke from the Drayton Valley Thunder of the AJHL.

This season with the Thunder, Cooke has carried a 2.95 goals against average and .921 save percentage with a 6-4-1 record.







