Broncos Call up Archer Cooke from Drayton Valley
Published on December 30, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Swift Current Broncos News Release
Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos have called up 2007-born goaltender Archer Cooke from the Drayton Valley Thunder of the AJHL.
This season with the Thunder, Cooke has carried a 2.95 goals against average and .921 save percentage with a 6-4-1 record.
