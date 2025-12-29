Blades Blank Pats 4-0

Published on December 28, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats were blanked for the first time this season on Sunday, falling 4-0 to the Saskatoon Blades at the Brandt Centre to close out their home-and-home series.

Saskatoon opened the scoring in the final moments of the first period, as Tristen Doyle made a slick move at the blue line to create space before ripping a shot past the glove of Pats goaltender Matthew Hutchison at 19:57, giving the Blades a 1-0 lead heading into the intermission.

The Blades doubled their advantage early in the second period when Cohen Lewko capitalized on a rebound at 6:50. After Brayden Klimpke's point shot was turned aside low by Hutchison, Lewko was left alone at the top of the crease to tap home his first WHL goal.

Saskatoon continued to control the game in the third. Hayden Harsanyi forced a turnover at the Blades' blue line and broke in alone, snapping a shot high to the glove side at 4:08 to make it 3-0. Just over four minutes later, Jack Kachkowski sealed the result with a shorthanded marker, stripping the puck at the Blades' line before sliding the puck through Hutchison's five-hole at 8:46.

The Pats were outshot 37-28 on the night, including an 11-4 deficit in the opening period. Regina went 0-for-3 on the power play, while Saskatoon was held scoreless on its lone opportunity.

Hutchison finished with 33 saves in the loss, while Blades netminder Evan Gardner stopped all 28 shots he faced to earn his ninth career WHL shutout, and second this season.

FINAL: Saskatoon Blades 4, Regina Pats 0

THE GOALS

First Period

Blades 1-0 - #47 Tristen Doyle (5), assisted by #71 Ben Bowtell & #19 Gavin Clark at 19:57 // Doyle made a pretty move at the line to find space and riffled the puck past the glove of Matthew Hutchison to open the scoring with just three seconds to play in the frame.

Second Period

Blades 2-0 - #36 Cohen Lewko (1), assisted by #4 Brayden Klimpke & #3 Jordan Martin at 6:50 // Klimpke let a point shot go that Hutchison stopped low, but Lewko was there on the doorstep to pickup his first WHL goal.

Third Period

Blades 3-0 - Hayden Harsanyi (11), assisted by #27 Hunter Laing at 4:08 // Harsanyi forced a turnover at the Blades line and went in on a breakaway, beating Hutchison high to the glove hand side.

Blades 4-0 - #37 Jack Kachkowski (6), unassisted at 8:46 (SH) // Kachkowski stole the puck away at the Blades line and streaked in on a partial breakaway, beating Hutchison through the five-hole.

Shots on Goal

Pats: 4 - 15 - 9 - 28

Blades: 11 - 13 - 13 - 37

Power Plays

Pats: 0/3

Blades: 0/1

Goaltending

Pats: Matthew Hutchison - 33 saves on 37 shots

Blades: Evan Gardner - 28 saves on 28 shots

Three Stars

First Star: #35 Evan Gardner (28 saves + 9th career shutout)

Second Star: #37 Jack Kachkowski (1G)

Third Star: Tristen Doyle (1G / GWG)

COMING UP

The Pats will host the Moose Jaw Warriors on New Year's Eve at 4:00 p.m., officially marking the halfway point of the season for the Pats as they compete in game No. 34 of the 2025-26 campaign.

