Chiefs Face Wild for Second-Straight Night Sunday on the Road
Published on December 28, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs take on the Wenatchee Wild for a second straight night. This one's on the road for the Chiefs, as they head west for the Sunday evening match-up between divisional foes.
TIME: 4:00 p.m.
LOCATION: Town Toyota Center
JERSEY COLOR: White
LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 3:30 p.m.) - Listen online.
WATCH: Victory+
