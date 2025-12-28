Chiefs Face Wild for Second-Straight Night Sunday on the Road

Published on December 28, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs take on the Wenatchee Wild for a second straight night. This one's on the road for the Chiefs, as they head west for the Sunday evening match-up between divisional foes.

TIME: 4:00 p.m.

LOCATION: Town Toyota Center

JERSEY COLOR: White

LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 3:30 p.m.) - Listen online.

WATCH: Victory+

FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. #GoChiefsGo







