Warriors Looking for Win in Sunday Rematch

Published on December 28, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

BRANDON, Man. - After a narrow one-goal loss last night, the Warriors and Brandon Wheat Kings are back in action, this time in Manitoba.

The Warriors' Steven Steranka opened the scoring early. The Wheat Kings responded with two goals before the end of the first period, both credited to Nicholas Johnson. On a power play midway through the second period, the Wheat Kings added their third goal of the evening while on the power play. Late in the middle frame, Connor Schmidt added a power-play goal for the Warriors. Chase Wutzke made 19 saves on 22 shots. Across the ice, Jayden Kraus put on an incredible performance, making 30 saves on 32 shots.

The Warriors' record is now 13-16-3-1. The team is 3-5-2 in their last ten games. Landen McFadden continues to impress in his sophomore season, leading the team with 14 goals and 34 points. Pavel McKenzie ranks second with nine goals and 30 points, and Aiden Ziprick ranks third with eight goals and 30 points. The last 20-year-old, Ethan Semeniuk, rounds out the top five with eight goals and 27 points.

The Wheat Kings' record is 20-12-1-0. The team is 9-1 in their last ten games. The Wheat Kings have three players who have already broken the 40-point mark at the halfway mark of the season. Jaxon Jacobson leads the teamwith ten goals and 42 points, Joby Baumuller takes second place with 24 goals and 41 points, and rounding out the top three is Luke Mistelbacher with 19 goals and 41 points.

Puck drop is scheduled for 4 pm this afternoon. Follow along with the action with James Gallo on Country 100 or watch for free on Victory+.







