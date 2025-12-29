Warriors Shutout by Wheat Kings

BRANDON, Man. - The Warriors battled again but fell to the Brandon Wheat Kings on Sunday afternoon.

In a scoreless first period, the Warriors and Wheat Kings exchanged power plays early in the frame. Both teams were strong on the penalty kill, allowing few quality chances and keeping the game scoreless. Following a hooking call to Colt Carter past the midway point of the frame, the Wheat Kings pressured while on the man-advantage, but the Warriors stood strong to keep the score even.

Early in the second period, the Wheat Kings struck to break open the scoring with a goal from Joby Baumuller. Brandon added their second of the game just 48 seconds later off the stick of captain Caleb Hadland.

20-year-old forward Ethan Semeniuk battled with Carter Klippenstein near the midway mark of the frame. The fight re-ignited the Warriors, and the team pressured fairly consistently for the remainder of the second period, but was unable to get a puck past Filip Ruzicka. The Warriors added 19 shots in the second frame alone, bringing them to a two-period total of 23.

The Warriors started the third period on the man-advantage following a crosscheck to Warriors' forward Dominik Pavlik after the final whistle of the middle frame. The Warriors could not convert on the opportunity and remained down by a pair of goals.

The Wheat Kings added to their lead just after the halfway mark of the third period of play. The Warriors landed on the penalty kill late in the period, and their penalty kill stood strong to keep the deficit at three goals.

The Warriors went zero for two on the power play and three for three on the penalty kill. Kyle Jones made 27 saves on 30 shots. Across the ice, Filip Ruzicka made 31 saves on 31 shots for the shutout.

The Warriors head into Regina on Wednesday afternoon for a New Year's Eve clash with the Regina Pats. Puck drop is scheduled for 4 pm. Follow along with the action on Country 100 with James Gallo or watch for free on Victory+.







