Warriors Battle But Fall in a Narrow Saturday Night Battle against the Wheat Kings

Published on December 27, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

MOOSE JAW, Sask. - The Warriors battled, but fell narrowly in a Saturday night battle against the Brandon Wheat Kings.

In his return to the lineup after injury, Gage Nagel took on Nigel Boehm, with both players being assessed five-minute major penalties at the 2:20 mark of the first period. Steven Steranka struck early for the Warriors with a goal just eight seconds later to push the Warriors to an early lead.

The Wheat Kings struck back just past the five-minute mark of the period with a goal off the stick of Nicholas Johnson. Jan Trefny was called for interference before the seven-minute mark, sending the Warriors to an early penalty kill. The Warriors were successful on the kill to keep the score even.

Late in the frame, Brandon's Nicholas Johnson pushed the Wheat Kings to their first lead of the game with his second goal of the evening, sending the Warriors into the first intermission down by one.

Early in the second period, the Warriors landed on their first power play of the game following a tripping call to Brandon's Caleb Hadland. The Warriors couldn't convert on the opportunity. Gage Nagel was awarded a penalty shot, but couldn't beat Jayden Kraus.

Just past the five-minute mark of the period, the Warriors were sent back to the penalty kill after a slashing call to Dominik Pavlik. With under 20 seconds remaining in the penalty kill, the Wheat Kings were called for too many men, and the teams played four-on-four before the Warriors landed on their second power play of the period.

The Warriors were sent to their third penalty of the game after Kash Andresen was assessed a minor penalty for slashing with under seven minutes to play. This time, the Wheat Kings were able to capitalize to put themselves up by two. The Warriors were assessed a power play just moments later following a hooking call to Brandon's Carter Klippenstein.

A scrum after the whistle on the play led to a five-minute power play opportunity for the Warriors, following a match penalty for intent to injure assessed to Carter Klippenstein. Brady Ness was also assessed a 4:00 double minor penalty for roughing. In addition to the hooking call, Klippenstein was also assessed a roughing minor leading to the Warriors' power play.

This time on the man-advantage, Connor Schmidt was able to capitalize to bring the Warriors back within one. The teams headed into the intermission again, separated by one goal.

Although the Warriors pressured in the third period, they were unsuccessful and could not mount a comeback.

The Warriors went one for four on the power play and two for three on the penalty kill. In net, Chase Wutzke made 19 saves on 22 shots. Across the ice, Jayden Kraus made 30 saves on 32 shots.

The Warriors hit the road tomorrow for a rematch against the Wheat Kings. Puck drop is scheduled for 4 pm. Follow along with the action on Country 100 with James Gallo or watch for free on Victory+.







