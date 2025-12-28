Chiefs Come up Just Short in 5-4 Loss to Wenatchee

Spokane Chiefs' Owen Martin, Mathis Preston, and Chase Harrington

Spokane, WA - The Spokane Chiefs opened the second half of the season on Saturday night following the league-wide holiday break, taking on the Wenatchee Wild in front of a sell-out of 10,407 rowdy Spokane Chiefs fans. Saturday marked Assanali Sarkenov's first game for Spokane since November 8th and Dominik Petr's Chiefs' debut following a trade with Saskatoon earlier this month.

Less than a minute into the first period the Wild's Blake Vanek scored his 8th goal of the season with an assist from Riley Bassen.

Spokane's first goal came at 12:52 into the first from Chase Harrington with an assist from Gavin Burcar. The goal was Harrington's 12th of the season, with Gavin Burcar picking up his 10th point of his rookie campaign on the assist.

The Chiefs killed off an extended penalty later in the period before hitting intermission tied at one.

Wenatchee's Zane Torre scored with an assist from Grady Wedman three minutes into the second to take the 2-1 lead.

Coco Armstrong netted his 11th goal of the season at 6:05 with the assist going to veteran forward Sam Oremba. Armstrong's 11 goals on the season is a career high, good for 5th on the team so far this campaign.

Spokane's newcomer Logan Wormald scored for the second consecutive game with an assist from Owen Martin at 10:52. Martin's saucer pass on the break fed Wormald for his team leading 15th of the season.

The Wild came out hot in the third, scoring three goals in the first two and a half minutes. Riley Bassen, Nolan Caffey and Mason Kraft each found the net.

Spokane pulled one back with Coco Armstrong scoring again at 17:38 with help from Logan Wormald and Rhett Sather but it was not enough as the Chiefs fall 5-4.

Spokane led the shot count 38-21 over the Wild, going 3/3 on the penalty kill.

Coco Armstrong was named third star after recording two goals. Logan Wormald also recorded two points with a goal and assist.

Spokane will hit the road for a rematch with the Wild tomorrow night before playing in Tri-City on New Year's Eve. Both games are available for FREE to watch on Victory+ or listen on 103.5 The Game.

The Chiefs return to home ice on Friday, January 2nd against Vancouver for the Fred Meyer Wall Calendar Giveaway. Saturday, January 3rd is the Jack In The Box Fan Appreciation Night and Pride Night. Get your tickets at SpokaneChiefs.com.

