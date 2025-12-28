Tigers Take Down Canes, 5-1

Published on December 27, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat, AB - The Tigers took on their highway 3 rivals for the second time this season on Saturday, December 27th in the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. Medicine Hat came into the game after a 10-day holiday break with a 10-game win streak.

The hottest team in the Western Hockey League came flying right out of the gate, outshooting their opponent 13-6 in the first period.

The Tigers continued to play solidly on both ends of the ice, leaving the Hurricanes with very little time in the offensive zone.

Both teams would remain scoreless despite the tremendous offensive pressure from the Tabbies in the first frame, until Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll broke the scoreless tie at 19:26. Gordon-Carroll's non-stop effort out front freed a loose puck from the defenders feet after a point shot from Bryce Pickford got stuck in traffic. SGC was able to battle hard for his eighth of the year to get the Tigers on the board.

The second period seemed to be more of the same for the Tigers as they once again outshot their opponent, this time 13-2. The results were a lot more satisfying in the second frame for the Tigers as four of the 13 shots found their way to the back of the net.

Ethan Neutens got the second period scoring party started with his sixth of the year at 6:57. Neutens carried the puck in on the right wing and fired a beautiful wrist shot bar-down for the eventual game winner. Pickford and Jonas Woo picked up the assists on the goal.

It wouldn't be long until we heard from the best defensive pairing in the league again as Pickford and Woo connected on the Tigers' third goal of the night at 8:43. Pickford's league leading 26th goal of the season came off of a deflected pass on the powerplay to give the Tigers a 3-0 lead.

The Tigers amazing chemistry continued to show as they scored their second powerplay goal of the period off of a stellar passing play. Before any of the defenders could react, Pickford sent a pass down low to Markus Ruck, who one-touched a pass to Jonas Woo. Woo one-time a shot past the goaltender for his 17th of the season at 12:23.

The powerplay unit stayed busy as they scored their third straight goal in the second period at 16:03. This time it was Liam Ruck who sent a long wrist shot from the point through traffic for his 15th of the year. The assists went his brother Markus and Woo who received his fifth point of the night on the goal.

The Tigers went into the third period with a 5-0 lead and three straight powerplay goals in their pocket. The third period was a lot closer than the first two, as Lethbridge made a strong effort to start a comeback in the final 20 minutes of regulation.

The Hurricanes had their busiest period offensively, putting up eight shots to Medicine Hat's nine. Andrew Petruk broke the hopes of a Jordan Switzer shutout with a breakaway goal at 9:31.

Switzer would finish the night only allowing that singular goal, and made some crucial saves especially in the third frame to keep the Hurricanes offense at bay.

While Lethbridge had the Tigers on their heels for a portion of the final frame, Switzer and the Tigers defence stood tall, and sealed the 5-1 win for the Tigers 11th win in a row.

Special Teams:

PP: 3/5 - 60.0%

PK: 7/7 - 100.0%

Stringam Law Three Stars:

Jonas Woo (1G, 4A) - Medicine Hat

Bryce Pickford (1G, 3A) - Medicine Hat

Liam Ruck (1G, 1A) - Medicine Hat

Supplement King Hardest Worker:

Jonas Woo

The Tigers are back in action on Sunday, December 28th for their Be A Superhero Night in Co-op Place as they take on the Red Deer Rebels. Tickets are available at the door or Tixx.ca.







