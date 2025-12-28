Cougars Fall, 6-1, to Royals in Return from Holiday Break
Published on December 27, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Prince George Cougars News Release
PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Prince George Cougars returned from the holiday break with a 6-1 loss to the Victoria Royals on Saturday night at the CN Centre. Corbin Vaughan scored the lone goal for the Cougars, doing so in his 150th career WHL game.
The opening period was highlighted by a spectacular paddle save from Cougars goaltender Alex Levshyn, keeping the game scoreless for most of the frame. Victoria eventually broke through late in the period, as Hayden Moore beat Levshyn at 18:01 to give the Royals a 1-0 lead heading into the intermission.
Victoria took control in the second period, scoring five times. Heath Nelson struck just 19 seconds into the frame on the power play to make it 2-0. The Royals then added two goals in a 57-second span, with Caleb Matthews scoring at 2:38 and Regiie Newman following at 3:35.
Nelson completed his hat trick with goals at 10:01 and 11:29, the first of which ended Levshyn's night and brought Preston Lewis into the game in relief.
The Cougars got on the board at 13:23, when Vaughan scored his fifth goal of the season to cut the deficit to 6-1.
Prince George pushed back in the third period and earned a power-play opportunity, but was unable to beat Royals goaltender Ethan Eskit. The score held at 6-1 through the final horn.
The two teams will meet again on Sunday evening, with puck drop set for 5:00 PM at the CN Centre.
