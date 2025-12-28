Preview: Americans at Winterhawks - December 28, 2025
Published on December 27, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Tri-City Americans News Release
LAST GAME: The Tri-City Americans won their fourth game in a row with a 4-1 win over the Portland Winterhawks on home ice last night. Connor Dale and Luke Wilfley traded goals just 10 seconds apart in the first period before Crew Martinson restored Tri-City's lead in the second. Savin Virk scored twice in the third, including an empty netter, and Xavier Wendt turned aside 28 shots for his 12th win of the year.
VS PORTLAND: Tonight is the second of six meetings between the Americans and Winterhawks in 2025-26. Tri-City kicked off the season series with a 4-1 victory at home last night. The two teams won't see each other for nearly a month after tonight with the next meeting coming January 23 in Portland. Following that, the teams will play three times in less than two weeks with games March 8 and 13 in Portland before the Americans home finale on March 20.
Team Comparison
Tri-City Americans Portland Winterhawks
Record: 17-13-2-0 Record: 18-16-0-0
Conference Ranking: 7th Conference Ranking: 6th
Goals for: 94 Goals for: 127
Goals Against: 101 Goals Against: 135
Power Play: 18.0% (18/100) Power Play: 24.2% (37/153)
Penalty Kill: 74.0% (74/100) Penalty Kill: 70.9% (90/127)
Leading Scorers: Leading Scorers:
Savin Virk (15-19-34) Alex Weiermair (19-23-42)
Connor Dale (13-18-31) Ryan Miller (12-26-38)
Gavin Garland (9-19-28) Jordan Duguay (11-21-32)
