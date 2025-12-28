Preview: Americans at Winterhawks - December 28, 2025

Published on December 27, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







LAST GAME: The Tri-City Americans won their fourth game in a row with a 4-1 win over the Portland Winterhawks on home ice last night. Connor Dale and Luke Wilfley traded goals just 10 seconds apart in the first period before Crew Martinson restored Tri-City's lead in the second. Savin Virk scored twice in the third, including an empty netter, and Xavier Wendt turned aside 28 shots for his 12th win of the year.

VS PORTLAND: Tonight is the second of six meetings between the Americans and Winterhawks in 2025-26. Tri-City kicked off the season series with a 4-1 victory at home last night. The two teams won't see each other for nearly a month after tonight with the next meeting coming January 23 in Portland. Following that, the teams will play three times in less than two weeks with games March 8 and 13 in Portland before the Americans home finale on March 20.

Team Comparison

Tri-City Americans Portland Winterhawks

Record: 17-13-2-0 Record: 18-16-0-0

Conference Ranking: 7th Conference Ranking: 6th

Goals for: 94 Goals for: 127

Goals Against: 101 Goals Against: 135

Power Play: 18.0% (18/100) Power Play: 24.2% (37/153)

Penalty Kill: 74.0% (74/100) Penalty Kill: 70.9% (90/127)

Leading Scorers: Leading Scorers:

Savin Virk (15-19-34) Alex Weiermair (19-23-42)

Connor Dale (13-18-31) Ryan Miller (12-26-38)

Gavin Garland (9-19-28) Jordan Duguay (11-21-32)







Western Hockey League Stories from December 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.