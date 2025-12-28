Wilfley Nets First WHL Goal as Hawks Fall to Americans on the Road
Published on December 27, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Portland Winterhawks News Release
Luke Wilfley scored his first goal of the season and the first of his WHL career, but the Hawks couldn't mount a comeback, falling 4-1 to the Tri-City Americans before returning home for the rematch tomorrow.
Game #33: Portland (1) vs. Tri-City (4)
SOG: POR (29) - TC (33)
PP: POR (0/2) - TC (0/1)
Saves: Chase (29) - Wendt (28)
COMPLETE BOX SCORE
SCORING:
TC - Connor Dale (13) from Savin Virk and Gavin Garland
POR - Luke Wilfley (1) from Reed Brown
TC - Crew Martinson (5) from Tomas Racz
TC - Savin Virk (14) from Gavin Garland and Connor Dale
TC - Savin Virk (15) from Gavin Garland and Grady Martin (empty net)
GAME SUMMARY:
The Americans opened the scoring on home ice when Connor Dale capitalized on a turnover to give Tri-City an early lead. Just 10 seconds later, Reed Brown dug the puck free down low and found Luke Wilfley driving the net, where he fired a one-timer to tie the game at one and score his first career WHL goal.
The home team regained the lead in the second period as a cross-ice feed on the rush set up Crew Martinson, who beat Winterhawks goaltender Cruz Chase to send the Americans into the third ahead 2-1. Savin Virk added two goals in the final frame to seal a 4-1 victory for Tri-City.
UP NEXT:
The Portland Winterhawks return to the Glass Palace on Sunday to host the Tri-City Americans for their second meeting of the weekend at 4:00 p.m.
-
