Wilfley Nets First WHL Goal as Hawks Fall to Americans on the Road

Published on December 27, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Luke Wilfley scored his first goal of the season and the first of his WHL career, but the Hawks couldn't mount a comeback, falling 4-1 to the Tri-City Americans before returning home for the rematch tomorrow.

Game #33: Portland (1) vs. Tri-City (4)

SOG: POR (29) - TC (33)

PP: POR (0/2) - TC (0/1)

Saves: Chase (29) - Wendt (28)

COMPLETE BOX SCORE

SCORING:

TC - Connor Dale (13) from Savin Virk and Gavin Garland

POR - Luke Wilfley (1) from Reed Brown

TC - Crew Martinson (5) from Tomas Racz

TC - Savin Virk (14) from Gavin Garland and Connor Dale

TC - Savin Virk (15) from Gavin Garland and Grady Martin (empty net)

GAME SUMMARY:

The Americans opened the scoring on home ice when Connor Dale capitalized on a turnover to give Tri-City an early lead. Just 10 seconds later, Reed Brown dug the puck free down low and found Luke Wilfley driving the net, where he fired a one-timer to tie the game at one and score his first career WHL goal.

The home team regained the lead in the second period as a cross-ice feed on the rush set up Crew Martinson, who beat Winterhawks goaltender Cruz Chase to send the Americans into the third ahead 2-1. Savin Virk added two goals in the final frame to seal a 4-1 victory for Tri-City.

UP NEXT:

The Portland Winterhawks return to the Glass Palace on Sunday to host the Tri-City Americans for their second meeting of the weekend at 4:00 p.m.

Reminder, you can watch all Portland Winterhawks games on Victory+ for free all season long! Click here to visit the Winterhawks hub or download the Victory+ app on your smartphone or connected device.

The Portland Winterhawks are commemorating 50 Years of Hawkey this season with a year-long tribute to the team's rich history and legendary players. As part of the celebration, the Top 50 Winterhawks of All Time will be unveiled throughout the season-starting with an alphabetical reveal on October 25 and culminating in the announcement of the Top 10 on March 7, 2026. Fans can look forward to special events, tributes, and a season full of memories honoring five decades of Winterhawks hockey.

-

The Winterhawks trust Riverside Payments for all of their credit card processing as the team's official credit card processors.







Western Hockey League Stories from December 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.