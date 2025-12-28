Holinka Scores Overtime Winner as Oil Kings Defeat Rebels
Published on December 27, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Edmonton Oil Kings News Release
Red Deer, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings are back in the win column after a 3-2 overtime win over the Red Deer Rebels on Saturday night.
It was a tightly contested, competitive game as both teams were returning from lengthy breaks for Christmas, and it was the Oil Kings who struck first as Lukas Sawchyn outwaited Matthew Kondro and got his 14th goal of the season. Captain Gavin Hodnett had the primary assist as he rejoined the lineup after missing 24 games with injury.
Neither team was able to score in the second as both goalies made some excellent saves with Kondro stopping 10 shots, and Oil Kings netminder Ethan Simcoe stopping nine.
The offence though did open up in the third period as the Rebels scored twice in the span of just under two minutes as Nolan Schmidt and Landon MacSwain scored between the 4:33 and 6:12 marks of the period to give the Rebels the 2-1 lead. However, Edmonton responded a few minutes later as Parker Alcos was able to backhand a shot past Matthew Kondro for his first goal in nearly a full calendar year as he tied the game 2-2.
In overtime, just over a minute in, Miroslav Holinka fired a shot from the high slot that was stopped by Kondro before he followed up his own rebound and flipped the puck over Kondro to give the Oil Kings the 3-2 win with his fifth game winning goal of the year.
The Oil Kings powerplay was 0-for-4 and the penalty kill was 3-for-3. Ethan Simcoe stopped 26 shots, while Kodnro stopped 27 for Red Deer.
The win snaps the Oil Kings three game losing skid as they're back in action on Sunday against Lethbridge at Rogers Place.
Western Hockey League Stories from December 27, 2025
- Wilfley Nets First WHL Goal as Hawks Fall to Americans on the Road - Portland Winterhawks
- Pats Come up Short in 3-2 Overtime Loss to Blades - Regina Pats
- WEEK Preview: Broncos Drop Post-Break Opener to Raiders - Swift Current Broncos
- Cougars Fall, 6-1, to Royals in Return from Holiday Break - Prince George Cougars
- Holinka Scores Overtime Winner as Oil Kings Defeat Rebels - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Tigers Take Down Canes, 5-1 - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Warriors Battle But Fall in a Narrow Saturday Night Battle against the Wheat Kings - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Spokane Chiefs Honor Scholastic Standouts for Fall 2025 - Spokane Chiefs
- Kraus Stands Tall, Leads Wheat Kings to Win in Moose Jaw - Brandon Wheat Kings
- Chiefs Add G Perreault Ahead of Saturday's Game vs Wenatchee, Sarkenov Returns, Petr Expected to Make Debut - Spokane Chiefs
- Saturday's Game vs Wenatchee Officially Sold Out - Spokane Chiefs
- Oil Kings Acquire Zemlak from Americans, Release Craik - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Americans trade Austin Zemlak to Edmonton - Tri-City Americans
- Oil Kings Acquire Fuder from Rebels for Andersen, and Prospects - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Rebels Complete Trade with Oil Kings - Red Deer Rebels
- Game Preview: Cougars vs Royals - Prince George Cougars
- Game Preview: Game 34 at Hurricanes - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Oil Kings Recall Wouters, Re-Assign Hejda and Marsh - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Chiefs Return to Action against Wild at Home Saturday, Petr Expected to Make Chiefs Debut - Spokane Chiefs
- Oil Kings Return from Break, Visit Rebels - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Warriors Begin Second-Half Schedule against Wheat Kings - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Game Day Hub: December 27 at Tri-City - Portland Winterhawks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Edmonton Oil Kings Stories
- Holinka Scores Overtime Winner as Oil Kings Defeat Rebels
- Oil Kings Acquire Zemlak from Americans, Release Craik
- Oil Kings Acquire Fuder from Rebels for Andersen, and Prospects
- Oil Kings Recall Wouters, Re-Assign Hejda and Marsh
- Oil Kings Return from Break, Visit Rebels