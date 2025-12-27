Oil Kings Acquire Zemlak from Americans, Release Craik
Published on December 27, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Edmonton Oil Kings News Release
Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings announced today that they have acquired 2005-born defenceman Austin Zemlak from the Tri-City Americans, in exchange for a 2026 second-round WHL Prospects Draft Pick (originally belonging to Saskatoon), and a Conditional 2029 fifth-round pick.
Zemlak, out of Fort McMurray, Alta., has been playing this season in NCAA Division I with Arizona State University. He was held pointless in five games for the Sun Devils.
"The Edmonton Oil Kings organization is excited to acquire Austin," said Oil Kings President and General Manager Kirt Hill. "Austin is a local player we are very familiar with and has a lot of experience in the Western Hockey League, has played in the playoffs, and we feel will be a very steady presence and will continue to help us build our group on the blueline. We would like to welcome Austin and his family to the Oil Kings organization."
Zemlak, listed at 6'1", 185lbs, was originally the ninth-overall selection in the 2020 WHL Draft by the Victoria Royals. During parts of four seasons with the Royals between 2020 and 2024, Zemlak played in 147 games, scoring 10 goals, and adding 23 assists for 33 points. He was then traded to the Americans for the 2024/2025 season where he set a new career high in assists and points. He scored five times, along with 20 assists for 25 points. He played some of his U15 and U18 hockey in Spruce Grove and Edmonton.
The 20-year-old also has five games of WHL Playoff experience with the Royals.
In a subsequent move, the Oil Kings have released 2005-born forward Brady Craik to get the team back to the cap of three 20-year-old players.
"The Oil Kings would like to thank Brady for his contributions to the club both on and off the ice, and we wish him the best moving forward," Hill said.
In 24 games with the Oil Kings, Craik had one assist and 34 penalty minutes, while earning a +3 rating.
Zemlak is expected in the Oil Kings lineup tonight in Red Deer.
Oil Kings Acquire Zemlak from Americans, Release Craik
