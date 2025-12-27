Game Preview: Game 34 at Hurricanes
Published on December 27, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Medicine Hat Tigers News Release
Medicine Hat, AB - Tonight is the second of eight meetings between the Highway 3 rivals this season. Medicine Hat took the first matchup against Lethbridge 4-2 on October 3rd in the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. Yaroslav Bryzgalov, Noah Davidson, Kadon McCann, and Misha Volotovskii all found the back of the net for the Tigers.
2025-26 Season Series:
Medicine Hat 4 @ Lethbridge 2 (Oct 3 2025)
2024-25 Season Series:
Lethbridge 1 @ Medicine Hat 10 (Mar 22 2025) Medicine Hat 1 @ Lethbridge 4 (Dec 15 2024)
Medicine Hat 6 @ Lethbridge 5 (Mar 14 2025) OT Lethbridge 2 @ Medicine Hat 3 (Dec 14 2024)
Lethbridge 1 @ Medicine Hat 5 (Feb 17 2025) Medicine Hat 3 @ Lethbridge 4 (Dec 6 2024)
Lethbridge 0 @ Medicine Hat 4 (Dec 28 2024) Medicine Hat 6 @ Lethbridge 7 (Nov 6 2024)
2025-26 Standings:
Medicine Hat Lethbridge
22-6-3-2 11-22-0-1
Central - 1st Central - 4th
East - 2nd East - 9th
League - 3rd League - 21st
Home - 12-1-1-1 Home - 6-9-0-1
Away - 10-5-2-1 Away - 5-13-0-0
Last 10 - 10-0-0-0 Last 10 - 3-7-0-0
Streak - W10 Streak - W1
2024-25 Standings:
Medicine Hat Lethbridge
47-17-3-1 42-21-3-2
Central - 1st Central - 3rd
East - 1st East - 3rd
Home - 25-7-2-0 Home - 25-7-2-0
Away - 22-10-1-1 Away - 17-14-1-2
Special Teams:
Medicine Hat Lethbridge
Power Play: 27.9% (7th) Power Play: 19.3% (18th)
Penalty Kill: 78.5% (7th) Penalty Kill: 67.8% (22nd)
Previous Game: The Tigers took down the Brandon Wheat Kings 7-3 on Wednesday, December 17th in Co-op Place. Kade Stengrim (2A), Markus Ruck (2A), Liam Ruck (1G, 1A), and Bryce Pickford (1G, 1A) led the team with two points each. Tyson Moss, Kyle Heger, Jonas Woo, Ethan Neutens, and Noah Davidson also found the back of the net for the Tigers. Carter Casey had a great night in net, stopping 22 of 25 shots faced.
2025-26 Tigers Statistical Leaders:
Skater Stats Goalie Stats
Points - Bryce Pickford (44) GAA - Jordan Switzer (2.88)
Goals - Bryce Pickford (25) Save % - Jordan Switzer (.894)
Assists - Markus Ruck (35) Wins - Jordan Switzer (13)
PIMs - Cam Parr & Kadon McCann (43) Shutouts - Carter Casey (1)
Plus/Minus - Jonas Woo (+40)
League Top 10s:
Stat Categories Player (Rank)
Points Bryce Pickford - 44 (T-4th)
Markus Ruck - 42 (T-7th)
Goals Bryce Pickford - 25 (1st)
Assists Markus Ruck - 35 (2nd)
Liam Ruck - 27 (T-10th)
Power Play Goals Bryce Pickford - 10 (T-3rd)
Power Play Assists Markus Ruck - 19 (1st)
Short Handed Goals Jonas Woo - 2 (T-1st)
Game Winning Goals Bryce Pickford - 7 (1st)
First Goals Jonas Woo - 3 (T-9th)
Misha Volotovskii - 3 (T-9th)
Plus/Minus Jonas Woo - +40 (1st)
Bryce Pickford - +37 (2nd)
Liam Ruck - +22 (T-8th)
Points (Defencemen) Bryce Pickford - 44 (1st)
Jonas Woo - 41 (3rd)
Goals (Defencemen) Bryce Pickford - 25 (1st)
Jonas Woo - 16 (2nd)
Assists (Defencemen) Jonas Woo - 25 (T-4th)
Plus/Minus (Defencemen) Jonas Woo - +40 (1st)
Bryce Pickford - +37 (2nd)
Points (Rookies) Yaroslav Bryzgalov - 27 (T-7th)
Assists (Rookies) Yaroslav Bryzgalov - 21 (T-4th)
Plus/Minus (Rookies) Noah Davidson - +21 (2nd)
Wins Jordan Switzer - 13 (T-4th)
Shutouts Carter Casey - 1 (T-7th)
Roaring Runs:
Player Name Streak
Markus Ruck 10 Game Point Streak - 18 Points
Bryce Pickford 8 Game Point Streak - 20 Points
Jonas Woo 8 Game Point Streak - 18 Points
Kadon McCann 8 Game Point Streak - 8 Points
Liam Ruck 6 Game Point Streak - 15 Points
Noah Davidson 5 Game Point Streak - 5 Points
Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll 4 Game Point Streak - 4 Points
Yaroslav Bryzgalov 3 Game Point Streak - 6 Points
Tyson Moss 2 Game Point Streak - 5 Points
Veeti Väisänen 2 Game Point Streak - 4 Points
Bryce Pickford 6 Game Goal Streak - 12 Goals
Liam Ruck 2 Game Goal Streak - 2 Goals
Tyson Moss 2 Game Goal Streak - 2 Goals
Medicine Hat Tigers 10 Game Win Streak
Upcoming Milestones:
Player Upcoming Milestone Currently At
Tyson Moss 50 Career Games Played 49 Career Games Played
Jordan Switzer 5 Career Shutouts 4 Career Shutouts
Markus Ruck 100 Career Games Played 97 Career Games Played
Liam Ruck 100 Career Games Played 97 Career Games Played
Cam Parr 200 Career Games Played 196 Career Games Played
Ethan Neutens 50 Career Points 45 Career Points
Roster Makeup: 23 Players - 13 Forwards - 8 Defence - 2 Goaltenders
2005 Volotovskii, Neutens, Van Mulligen
2006 Reschny, Cunningham, Woo, Väisänen, Muhonen, Pickford, Parr
2007 Kor, McCann, Bryzgalov, Stengrim, Moss, Heger, Casey, Switzer
2008 Gordon-Carroll, L. Ruck, M. Ruck, Davidson, Steen
Geographical Breakdown:
Alberta (7) Kadon McCann, Carter Cunningham, Misha Volotovskii, Ethan Neutens, Josh Van Mulligen, Bryce Pickford, Jordan Switzer
U.S.A. (6) Gavin Kor, Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll, Kade Stengrim, Noah Davidson, Kyle Heger, Carter Casey
British Columbia (4) Liam Ruck, Markus Ruck, Tyson Moss, Riley Steen
Manitoba (2) Cam Parr, Jonas Woo
Finland (2) Veeti Väisänen, Niilopekka Muhonen
Saskatchewan (1) Dayton Reschny
Belarus (1) Yaroslav Bryzgalov
NHL Drafted Players:
NHL Team Player Drafted
Montreal Canadiens Bryce Pickford 2025, Round 3, 81st Overall
Dallas Stars Niilopekka Muhonen 2024, Round 5, 158th Overall
Utah Mammoth Veeti Väisänen 2024, Round 3, 96th Overall
Central Scouting Preliminary Players To Watch:
(B rating - 2nd or 3rd round, C rating - 4th or 5th round, W rating - 6th or 7th round)
B (3) Kyle Heger, Liam Ruck, Markus Ruck
C (2) Yaroslav Bryzgalov, Carter Casey
W (4) Kadon McCann, Riley Steen, Kade Stengrim, Jordan Switzer
Tigers Schedule:
Last Five Results Next Five Time
VS Brandon Wheat Kings 7-3 W VS Red Deer - Sun. Dec 28 4:00PM (MST)
VS Swift Current Broncos 10-2 W @ Red Deer - Tue. Dec 30 7:00PM (MST)
VS Moose Jaw Warriors 6-5 OTW VS Moose Jaw - Fri. Jan 2 7:00PM (MST)
VS Wenatchee Wild 5-1 W @ Moose Jaw - Sat. Jan 3 6:00PM (ST)
@ Moose Jaw Warriors 4-3 OTW VS Seattle - Fri. Jan 9 7:00PM (MST)
