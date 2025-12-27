Chiefs Return to Action against Wild at Home Saturday, Petr Expected to Make Chiefs Debut
Published on December 27, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs return to action Saturday night as they host the Wenatchee Wild at Numerica Veterans Arena for the last home game of 2025. Overage Czech forward Dominik Petr is expected to make his Chiefs debut after being acquired from the Saskatoon Blades earlier this month.
TIME: 6:05 p.m.
LOCATION: Numerica Veterans Arena
PROMO: Sturm Heating Family Feast Night presented by 103.1 KCDA and FOX 28.
JERSEY COLOR: Red
