Chiefs Return to Action against Wild at Home Saturday, Petr Expected to Make Chiefs Debut

Published on December 27, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs return to action Saturday night as they host the Wenatchee Wild at Numerica Veterans Arena for the last home game of 2025. Overage Czech forward Dominik Petr is expected to make his Chiefs debut after being acquired from the Saskatoon Blades earlier this month.

TIME: 6:05 p.m.

LOCATION: Numerica Veterans Arena

