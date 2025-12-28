Rockets Fire 61 Shots in 6-4 Win Over Giants
Published on December 27, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Kelowna Rockets News Release
The Kelowna Rockets returned home from the Christmas break in emphatic fashion, outshooting the Vancouver Giants 61-29 and rallying for a 6-4 victory on Saturday night at Prospera Place. Kelowna erased a one-goal deficit entering the third period with three unanswered goals to secure the win in front of the home crowd.
GAME SUMMARY
Vancouver opened the scoring early as Leonardo Domenichelli (3) finished a play from the slot at 4:34 of the first period. The Rockets responded on the power play when Hayden Paupanekis (10) swatted a loose puck down out of midair, settled it, and snapped it home at 10:40 with Mazden Leslie and Rowan Guest picking up the assists.
The Giants regained the lead late in the period on a Tyus Sparks (14) goal, sending Vancouver into the first intermission up 2-1 despite Kelowna holding a significant edge in shots.
The second period was wide open. Vancouver extended their lead just 56 seconds in, but Kelowna answered immediately. Shane Smith (18) ripped a wrist shot through the five-hole off a feed from Levi Benson and Hiroki Gojsic to make it 3-2. Moments later, Jaxon Kehrig (2) capped a strong individual effort, driving hard to the net and beating the goaltender to tie the game at 3-3.
Vancouver regained the advantage midway through the period, and the Rockets headed to the third trailing 4-3 despite continuing to generate heavy offensive pressure.
The third period belonged to Kelowna.
Levi Benson (4) tied the game at 7:23 after intercepting a Giants pass and quickly snapping a shot past the goaltender. Just under five minutes later, Mazden Leslie (8) scored the eventual game-winner on the power play, wiring a wrist shot from the high slot against his former team to give the Rockets their first lead of the night.
Hiroki Gojsic (11) sealed the victory at 14:34, capitalizing on a fortunate bounce that found its way behind the Vancouver netminder, capping a dominant third period for the home side.
Kelowna finished the night with a season-high 61 shots on goal and went 2-for-4 on the power play.
ADDITIONAL STATS
Shots on Goal: Kelowna 61 | Vancouver 29
Power Play: Kelowna 2/4 | Vancouver 0/2
Faceoffs: Kelowna 38 | Vancouver 25
UP NEXT
The Rockets continue their homestand on Monday, December 29, when they host Okanagan rivals the Penticton Vees at Prospera Place. Puck drop is set for 7:05 pm, with tickets available now at selectyourtickets.com.
Images from this story
|
Kelowna Rockets' Hayden Paupanekis on game night
