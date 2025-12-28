Spokane Chiefs Honor Scholastic Standouts for Fall 2025
Published on December 27, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
On Saturday night the Spokane Chiefs honored their most outstanding students from the fall quarter in a ceremony prior to their game versus the Wenatchee Wild. Throughout the course of the season, every Spokane Chiefs player is enrolled in either a high school, college, or English as a second language course of study.
All high school age players take online courses from their hometowns, and attend daily study halls every day prior to training and practice. College aged players attend an English 101 course at the Numerica Veterans Arena.
Forwards Gavin Burcar and Brody Gillespie were named the 2025 Fall Quarter Academic Winners - high school. Burcar, as a rookie, is enrolled in a full slate of courses including math, English, history, Spanish and science. Gillespie, a runner-up last season for scholastic player of the year, is completing his graduation requirements and is enrolled in English and math. Ruth Brockelbank is a long-serving Chiefs tutor, helping the Chiefs' high school students excel in their courses.
Forwards Owen Martin and Sam Oremba were named the 2025 Fall Quarter Academic Winners among Chiefs collegiate enrollees. Oremba also excelled in a communications course last season, and Martin, is in his first college course after graduating high school last year. The Chiefs are very grateful to Professor Larry Brunt who teaches the course. All Spokane Community College credits are transferable to other institutions for players who choose that option past their WHL career.
At the end of the season, one high school and one college student will be selected as the Chiefs Scholastic Players of the Year.
