Oil Kings Acquire Fuder from Rebels for Andersen, and Prospects

Published on December 27, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings announced today that they have acquired Dallas Stars signed prospect, 2006-born forward Jaxon Fuder from the Red Deer Rebels in exchange for 2007-born forward Poul Andersen, 2009-born forward Boris Sigachev, and 2009-born forward Brock Stevenson, and a conditional 2027 fourth-round WHL Prospects Draft Pick.

Fuder, out of Cold Lake, Alta., has played 27 games with the Rebels this season, scoring seven goals and adding 17 assists for 24 points. He is second on the team in points and is first in assists. This season, Fuder was also named an Assistant Captain with the Rebels.

"The Oil Kings organization is excited to add Jaxon to our group of forwards," said Oil Kings President and General Manager Kirt Hill. "He is a veteran of the WHL that plays a hard-nosed 200-foot game. His offensive upside and will to compete every night made him an exciting player to add to our club. We would like to welcome Jaxon and his family to the Oil Kings organization."

In September, Fuder was also signed as an undrafted free agent by the Dallas Stars.

Fuder joined the Rebels in October of last season and played 46 games with Red Deer, scoring 11 goals and adding 15 assists for 26 points.

Prior to his time in the WHL, Fuder played 76 games in the BCHL where he scored 13 goals and added 24 assists for 37 points between the Cranbrook Bucks and Powell River Kings.

Andersen, out of St. Louis Park, MN, U.S.A, signed with the Oil Kings in February of 2025, and joined the club for the 2025/2026 season. In 28 games with the Oil Kings, Andersen scored 11 goals and added five assists for 16 points.

"We would like to wish Poul all the best in his next chapter in Red Deer," Hill said. "We appreciate all of his contributions both on and off the ice and we see him having success in hockey and life moving forward."

Sigachev, out of Calgary, Alta., was originally a 2024 fourth-round pick of the Oil Kings, 71st overall. In 22 games this season with the Calgary Flames U18 AAA club, he has 29 points in 22 games.

Stevenson, out of Denver, CO, U.S.A, was the 27th overall selection, a second-round pick, in the 2024 WHL U.S. Prospects Draft. He is currently playing with the Okanagan Hockey Academy Colorado 16U AAA club where he has 52 points in 35 games.

