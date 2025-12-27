Oil Kings Return from Break, Visit Rebels

Red Deer, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings return from their 10-day Christmas break tonight as they visit the Red Deer Rebels.

The Oil Kings entered the break on a three-game losing skid after falling in overtime by a 3-2 score in Lethbridge on December 16. It was the second time in three games that the Oil Kings have got to extra time, as they are 0-1-2-0 in those three games.

However, the Oil Kings are still 21-7-3-1 on the season and sit third in the Eastern Conference, seven points ahead of fourth place Brandon, and just three points back of division leading Medicine Hat. They're also third best in the Eastern Conference in terms of goals against, allowing just 96 through 32 games. They score the third-most in the conference as well, lighting the lamp 136 times.

Meanwhile, the opponents, the Rebels have lost five consecutive games and are 10-17-1-2 on the season, but just two points back of the eighth and final playoff spot. The Rebels though are the fifth best team in the Eastern Conference when it comes to goals against, only allowing 111 through 30 games.

Tonight will mark the sixth of eight meetings this season between the Central Division foes. Edmonton currently holds a 5-0-0-0 record on the season against the Rebels, outscoring them 24-9 in the process. Andrew O'Neill and Max Curran each have seven points to lead the way for the Oil Kings.

