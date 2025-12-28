Rockets Pepper Giants with 61 Shots in 6-4 Win

Published on December 27, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Vancouver Giants News Release









Vancouver Giants on game night

(Vancouver Giants, Credit: Steve Dunsmoor) Vancouver Giants on game night(Vancouver Giants, Credit: Steve Dunsmoor)

KELOWNA, B.C. - Vancouver Giants goaltender Kelton Pyne made a career-high 55 saves on Saturday night in a 6-4 loss to the Kelowna Rockets at Prospera Place.

The Giants had a 2-1 lead after one period and a tentative 4-3 lead after 40 minutes, before Kelowna scored three third period goals to secure the win.

Vancouver falls to 15-19-1-1 following the loss, while the Rockets improve to 17-12-3-1.

Leonardo Domenichelli had a standout game for Vancouver with a pair of goals, while Tyus Sparks and Ty Halaburda also scored. Halaburda's 19th goal of the season moved him into sole possession of 5th all-time on the Giants career points list with his 215th point in a Giants uniform. He now sits three back of Ty Ronning for fourth and seven back of Craig Cunningham for third.

Kelowna got goals from Hayden Paupanekis, Shane Smith, Jaxon Kehrig, Levi Benson, Mazden Leslie and Hiroki Gojsic.

The Rockets power play went 2-for-5.

Domenichelli opened the scoring less than five minutes in, after Blake Chorney intercepted a pass in the offensive zone and found Domenichelli all alone in front of the net.

Several minutes later, Paupanekis tied the contest on a power play when he put in a rebound at the side of the net.

In the final minute of the opening period, Sparks got the Giants the lead back when he fired the puck home from the slot off a pass from Colton Gerrior, who passed the puck to Sparks with a great diving effort.

Halaburda extended Vancouver's lead to 3-1 early in the second off a great passing play off the rush with Cameron Schmidt and Jakob Oreskovic.

It was short lived.

The Rockets scored twice in 2:03 to tie the game 3-3, first Smith scored from the left circle to make it 3-2 and then Kehrig tied the game on a wrap around.

Yet Vancouver went back out in front midway through the second period when Domenichelli scored his second of the game.

The Rockets outshot the Giants handily in the third period, leading to a 4-4 goal from Benson and then a four minute power play, which they capitalized on with 7:49 remaining when Leslie scored from the slot.

Gojsic scored an insurance marker with 5:26 remaining to seal the deal. STATISTICS

SOG: VAN - 11/8/10 = 29 | KEL - 16/24/21 = 61

PP: VAN- 0/2 | KEL - 2/4

Face-Offs: VAN - 25 | KEL - 38 3 STARS

1st: KEL - Hayden Paupanekis - 1G, 1A, 6 SOG

2nd: KEL - Levi Benson - 1G, 1A, 5 SOG, +2

3rd: VAN - Leonardo Domenichelli - 2G, 6 SOG, +1 GOALTENDING BATTLE

Vancouver: LOSS - Kelton Pyne (55 saves / 61 shots)

Kelowna: WIN - Harrison Boettiger (25 saves / 29 shots)

UPCOMING

The Giants host Kamloops on Sunday afternoon and Calgary on Tuesday.

Date Opponent Time Location

Sunday, December 28 Kamloops Langley Events Centre 4:00 PM

Tuesday, December 30 Calgary Langley Events Centre 7:00 PM

Stream all Giants games for free on Victory+.

The Giants next home game is on Sunday, December 28 against the Kamloops Blazers! Grab your seats at VancouverGiants.com/tickets.

Images from this story







Western Hockey League Stories from December 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.