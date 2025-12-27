Chiefs Add G Perreault Ahead of Saturday's Game vs Wenatchee, Sarkenov Returns, Petr Expected to Make Debut

Published on December 27, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs have added goaltender Justin Perreault (2007) to their roster as an Affiliate Player ahead of this weekend's games against the Wenatchee Wild.

Perreault, unsigned, joins the club on a tryout basis after playing 30 games for the Winnipeg Wild U18 AAA last season, where he logged a 1.65 GAA and .934 SV% on his way to eight shutouts. Perreault currently plays for the Dauphin Kings of the MJHL, with 12 games under his belt this season and a 2.43 GAA and .915 SV%.

Forward Nolan Bisson, defenseman Ryker Doka and goaltender Alexander Watren have been returned to their respective junior clubs.

Newly acquired forward Dominik Petr is expected to make his Chiefs debut against the Wild tonight. Kazakh forward Assanali Sarkenov will also return to the team tonight after winning silver with Team Kazakhstan at the Division I, Group A U20 World Championships, where he wore the "C" and finished with five goals and three assists over four games.







