Oil Kings Recall Wouters, Re-Assign Hejda and Marsh
Published on December 27, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Edmonton Oil Kings News Release
Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings announced today they have recalled 2010-born defenceman Holden Wouters, and re-assigned 2009-born defenceman Matheas Hejda, and 2009-born forward Jensen Marsh.
Wouters, out of Vancouver, B.C., was the second-overall selection in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft by the Oil Kings and joins the club from St. Georges School U18 Prep. In 16 games this season, Wouters has two goals and nine assists for 11 points, leading the St. George's defence in points.
In two pre-season games with the Oil Kings, Wouters added one assist in two games.
Meanwhile, Marsh has been re-assigned to the Drumheller Dragons of the AJHL where he currently has 13 points in 23 games. He has five points in 11 games with the Oil Kings this season.
Hejda played his first two career WHL games prior to Christmas and was held pointless, and earned a +1 rating.
2008-born forward Matt Williams also remains with the club.
