Saturday's Game vs Wenatchee Officially Sold Out
Published on December 27, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs announced the Sturm Heating Family Feast Night versus the Wenatchee Wild at Numerica Veterans Arena on Saturday is officially sold out at 10,407 tickets sold. Saturday night's game is presented by 103.1 KCDA and FOX 28. It's the Chiefs' first game back coming off the holiday break.
The game marks the Chiefs' second sellout of the season, with the first on November 22 versus the Victoria Royals, and their third crowd of over 10,000 fans. Spokane is the only team in the WHL with more than one 10,000-plus crowd this season: 10,453 on November 22 versus Victoria, 10,112 on December 6 versus Tri-City, and 10,407 tonight versus Wenatchee.
Spokane has 16 home games remaining between now and March 22, 2026. Tickets for all home games are available through TicketsWest by visiting www.spokanechiefs.com.
