Americans trade Austin Zemlak to Edmonton

Published on December 27, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







Kennewick, WA - Tri-City Americans general manager Bob Tory today announced the team has traded 2005-born defenseman Austin Zemlak to the Edmonton Oil Kings in exchange for a 2026 second-round pick (Saskatoon) and a conditional 2029 fifth-round pick.

"With Austin leaving school, we were forced to make a decision that was best for not only our team today, but also for the future," said Tory. "Austin will get an opportunity to finish his junior career closer to home."

Zemlak, from Fort McMurray, Alberta, spent the first half of the 2025-26 season at Arizona State University, appearing in five games with the Sun Devils.

Prior to heading to the NCAA Zemlak played the entire 2024-25 season with the Americans suiting up for 56 games, recording 25 points (5-20-25).

Originally drafted ninth overall in the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft by the Victoria Royals, Zemlak has played in 203 career WHL games between Victoria and Tri-City, posting 58 points (15-43-58).

He was acquired from the Royals in August of 2024.

The Americans now hold two first round picks and two second round picks in the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft.







Western Hockey League Stories from December 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.