Preview: Americans vs Winterhawks - December 27, 2025
Published on December 26, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Tri-City Americans News Release
Americans vs Winterhawks
Saturday, December 27, 2025 | Kennewick, WA. | Toyota Center
Start Time: 6:05 p.m. PT
LAST GAME: The Tri-City Americans rallied from a 3-1 deficit for the second straight game, taking down the Kamloops Blazers 4-3 in overtime on December 17. After Mason Mykichuk opened the scoring, Kamloops scored three unanswered before the comeback began. Alexander Laing and Cash Koch scored in the second to tie it and Savin Virk won it in overtime. Xavier Wendt made 27 saves for the win.
VS PORTLAND: This is the first of six meetings between the Americans and Winterhawks in 2025-26. The two teams will meet three times over the next month before the season series finishes with three games in March. Tri-City posted a 3-3 record against Portland last season and has had much more success against them at home, with a 9-10-4-0 record at the Toyota Center vs a 3-18-1-0 record in Portland since the 2019-20 season.
Team Comparison
Tri-City Americans Portland Winterhawks
Record: 16-13-2-0 Record: 18-15-0-0
Conference Ranking: 8th Conference Ranking: 4th
Goals for: 90 Goals for: 126
Goals Against: 100 Goals Against: 131
Power Play: 18.2% (18/99) Power Play: 24.5% (37/151)
Penalty Kill: 73.5% (72/98) Penalty Kill: 70.6% (89/126)
Leading Scorers: Leading Scorers:
Savin Virk (13-18-31) Alex Weiermair (19-23-42)
Connor Dale (12-17-29) Ryan Miller (12-26-38)
Gavin Garland (9-16-25) Jordan Duguay (11-21-32)
Around the Concourse:
Section C: Chuck-A-Puck
Section R: Chuck-A-Puck
Gesa Autograph Booth: Ismail Abougouche
Jersey Auction: Max Curran #73 (Blue)
How to Tune In:
Webcast: Victory+ - Sign Up & Watch Here
Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App
TV: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App
Follow us on social media: Twitter » Facebook » Instagram
Western Hockey League Stories from December 26, 2025
- Preview: Americans vs Winterhawks - December 27, 2025 - Tri-City Americans
- Jakub Vanecek Named to Team Czechia for 2026 World Junior Championships - Tri-City Americans
- Jakub Vanecek Named to Czechia World Junior Team - Tri-City Americans
- 79 Past & Present CHL Players Are Bound for 2026 World Juniors - WHL
- Two Oil Kings Set to Represent Countries at World Juniors - Edmonton Oil Kings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tri-City Americans Stories
- Preview: Americans vs Winterhawks - December 27, 2025
- Jakub Vanecek Named to Team Czechia for 2026 World Junior Championships
- Jakub Vanecek Named to Czechia World Junior Team
- Cash Koch commits to NCAA New Hampshire
- Americans end first half with overtime win in Kamloops