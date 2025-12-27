Preview: Americans vs Winterhawks - December 27, 2025

Americans vs Winterhawks

Saturday, December 27, 2025 | Kennewick, WA. | Toyota Center

Start Time: 6:05 p.m. PT

LAST GAME: The Tri-City Americans rallied from a 3-1 deficit for the second straight game, taking down the Kamloops Blazers 4-3 in overtime on December 17. After Mason Mykichuk opened the scoring, Kamloops scored three unanswered before the comeback began. Alexander Laing and Cash Koch scored in the second to tie it and Savin Virk won it in overtime. Xavier Wendt made 27 saves for the win.

VS PORTLAND: This is the first of six meetings between the Americans and Winterhawks in 2025-26. The two teams will meet three times over the next month before the season series finishes with three games in March. Tri-City posted a 3-3 record against Portland last season and has had much more success against them at home, with a 9-10-4-0 record at the Toyota Center vs a 3-18-1-0 record in Portland since the 2019-20 season.

Tri-City Americans Portland Winterhawks

Record: 16-13-2-0 Record: 18-15-0-0

Conference Ranking: 8th Conference Ranking: 4th

Goals for: 90 Goals for: 126

Goals Against: 100 Goals Against: 131

Power Play: 18.2% (18/99) Power Play: 24.5% (37/151)

Penalty Kill: 73.5% (72/98) Penalty Kill: 70.6% (89/126)

Leading Scorers: Leading Scorers:

Savin Virk (13-18-31) Alex Weiermair (19-23-42)

Connor Dale (12-17-29) Ryan Miller (12-26-38)

Gavin Garland (9-16-25) Jordan Duguay (11-21-32)

