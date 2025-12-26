79 Past & Present CHL Players Are Bound for 2026 World Juniors

TORONTO, ON - The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) is proud to announce that 79 past and present CHL players (see complete list below) from the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) will represent their countries at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship, set for Dec. 26, 2025, to Jan. 5, 2026, in Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minnesota - the most of any development league worldwide.

Of the 79 past and present CHL players competing at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship, this year's total ties the all-time record of 79 set in 2013. That group includes 65 active CHL players currently skating in the WHL, OHL, and QMJHL - the most since 2013, when a record 72 current CHL players competed. Those 65 active CHL players account for more than 25% of the tournament's player pool - the highest total of any development league worldwide - and nearly double the next-closest league (NCAA: 33).

The CHL is the only development league worldwide represented on at least nine of the 10 participating countries at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship. Canada leads all nations with 24 past and present CHL players as it looks to return to the podium for the first time in three years. Czechia follows with a record 17 CHL players, while Germany features nine past and present CHL players, and Latvia and Slovakia each have eight on their 2026 World Juniors rosters.

Of the 79 past and present CHL players competing at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship, the Western Hockey League (WHL) leads the way with 34 participants, followed by the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with 31, and the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) with 14.

A total of 45 of the CHL's 61 member clubs are represented by past and present players at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship. The Brantford Bulldogs (OHL) lead all CHL clubs with five participants: Vladimír Dravecký, Adam Jiříček, and Adam Benák (Czechia), along with Jett Luchanko and Ben Danford (Canada). Brantford is followed by a group of clubs with three past or present players competing, including the Brampton Steelheads (OHL), Barrie Colts (OHL), Everett Silvertips (WHL), Kelowna Rockets (WHL), and Saskatoon Blades (WHL).

At last year's 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship in Ottawa, Ontario, 63 CHL players either played in the tournament or were a part of their country's roster. The latter included 22 CHL players who helped their country earn a medal at the 2025 World Juniors.

The 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship begins on Boxing Day with four games, including Canada taking on Czechia at the 3M Arena at 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT, with pre-game coverage beginning at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. TSN and RDS, the official broadcast partners of Hockey Canada, will once again provide extensive coverage of the event, broadcasting all 29 tournament games.

For more information on this year's 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship, please visit iihf.com/en/events/2026/wm20.

Quick Facts - CHL at the 2026 World Juniors

Czechia features a record 17 CHL players, eclipsing the previous high of 16 (2007) - driven in part by a record 11 WHL players on Team Czechia.

Germany's seven active CHL players are its most at the World Juniors since 2011 (8) and represent the program's second-highest total in tournament history, with a record four WHL players helping drive that representation.

Finland has six CHL players, marking the second-highest CHL representation in Finnish World Juniors history (after a record seven in 2025, when Finland won silver; Finland has also iced six once before at the 2017 tournament).

Latvia's five active CHL players are one shy of its record six, set at the 2024 World Juniors.

Slovakia's eight CHL players mark the program's second-highest total of the past 15 years, trailing only the nine CHL players it iced in 2011, 2012, and 2024.

At 17 years, 6 months, 4 days, Carson Carels (Prince George Cougars / WHL) is set to become the sixth-youngest defenceman to suit up for Canada at the World Juniors.

Tij Iginla (Kelowna Rockets / WHL) and his father, Jarome Iginla (1996), will become just the fifth father-son duo to represent Canada at the tournament, joining Steve (1978) and Jeff Tambellini (2004), Dave (1984) and Sam Gagner (2007), Shean (1995) and Jorian Donovan (2024), and Denis (1996) and Ethan Gauthier (2025).

Porter Martone (Brampton Steelheads / OHL; Michigan State University / NCAA) was selected as Team Canada's captain, while defenceman Harrison Brunicke (Kamloops Blazers / WHL; Pittsburgh Penguins / NHL) and forward Cole Beaudoin (Barrie Colts / OHL) were selected as alternate captains.

79 PAST & PRESENT CHL PLAYERS SET TO COMPETE AT 2026 WORLD JUNIORS

Italicized names indicate CHL alumni who are playing outside the CHL in 2025-26 (NHL, NCAA, or other pro/junior leagues).

* denotes players named to their country's roster but not included in the team's initial IIHF registration submitted on Dec. 25.

CANADA (24)

(G) Carter George (Owen Sound Attack / OHL)

(G) Jack Ivankovic (Brampton Steelheads / OHL; University of Michigan / NCAA)

(G) Joshua Ravensbergen (Prince George Cougars / WHL)*

(D) Kashawn Aitcheson (Barrie Colts / OHL)

(D) Harrison Brunicke (Kamloops Blazers / WHL; Pittsburgh Penguins / NHL)

(D) Carson Carels (Prince George Cougars / WHL)

(D) Ben Danford (Brantford Bulldogs / OHL)

(D) Ethan MacKenzie (Edmonton Oil Kings / WHL)

(D) Zayne Parekh (Saginaw Spirit / OHL; Calgary Flames / NHL)

(D) Cameron Reid (Kitchener Rangers / OHL)

(D) Keaton Verhoeff (Victoria Royals / WHL; University of North Dakota / NCAA)*

(F) Carter Bear (Everett Silvertips / WHL)*

(F) Cole Beaudoin (Barrie Colts / OHL)

(F) Braeden Cootes (Seattle Thunderbirds / WHL)

(F) Caleb Desnoyers (Moncton Wildcats / QMJHL)

(F) Liam Greentree (Windsor Spitfires / OHL)

(F) Tij Iginla (Kelowna Rockets / WHL)

(F) Jett Luchanko (Brantford Bulldogs / OHL)

(F) Brady Martin (Soo Greyhounds / OHL)

(F) Porter Martone (Brampton Steelheads / OHL; Michigan State University / NCAA)

(F) Gavin McKenna (Medicine Hat Tigers / WHL; Penn State University / NCAA)

(F) Michael Misa (Saginaw Spirit / OHL; San Jose Sharks / NHL)

(F) Sam O'Reilly (London Knights / OHL)

(F) Cole Reschny (Victoria Royals / WHL; University of North Dakota / NCAA)

CZECHIA (17)

(G) Michal Orsulak (Prince Albert Raiders / WHL)

(G) Ondrej Štěbeták (Portland Winterhawks / WHL)

(D) Vladimír Dravecký (Brantford Bulldogs / OHL)

(D) Jakub Fibigr (Brampton Steelheads / OHL)

(D) Adam Jiříček (Brantford Bulldogs / OHL)

(D) Matyáš Man (Prince Albert Raiders / WHL)

(D) Radim Mrtka (Seattle Thunderbirds / WHL)*

(D) Max Pšenička (Portland Winterhawks / WHL)

(D) Jakub Vanecek (Tri-City Americans / WHL)*

(F) Adam Benák (Brantford Bulldogs / OHL)

(F) Vojtech Cihar (Kelowna Rockets / WHL)

(F) Max Curran (Edmonton Oil Kings / WHL)

(F) Samuel Drančák (Red Deer Rebels / WHL)*

(F) Jiří Klíma (Shawinigan Cataractes / QMJHL)

(F) Adam Novotný (Peterborough Petes / OHL)

(F) Tomas Poletin (Kelowna Rockets / WHL)

(F) Adam Titlbach (Vancouver Giants / WHL)

DENMARK (2)

(F) Anton Linde (Chicoutimi Saguenéens / QMJHL)

(F) Tristan Petersen (Penticton Vees / WHL)

FINLAND (6)

(D) Veeti Väisänen (Medicine Hat Tigers / WHL)

(F) Emil Hemming (Barrie Colts / OHL)

(F) Onni Kalto (Oshawa Generals / OHL)

(F) Jasper Kuhta (Ottawa 67's / OHL)

(F) Julius Miettinen (Everett Silvertips / WHL)

(F) Matias Vanhanen (Everett Silvertips / WHL)

GERMANY (9)

(G) Linus Vieillard (Spokane Chiefs / WHL)

(D) Carlos Händel (Halifax Mooseheads / QMJHL)

(F) David Lewandowski (Saskatoon Blades / WHL)

(F) Max Bleicher (Owen Sound Attack / OHL; Powell River Kings / BCHL)

(F) Elias Pul (Saskatoon Blades / WHL)

(F) Elias Schneider (Shawinigan Cataractes / WHL)

(F) Maxim Schäfer (Chicoutimi Saguenéens / QMJHL)

(F) Mateu Spath (Niagara IceDogs / OHL; Salmon Arm Silverbacks / BCHL)

(F) Dustin Willhöft (Saskatoon Blades / WHL)

LATVIA (8)

(G) Ivans Kufterins (Kamloops Blazers / WHL)

(G) Mikus Vecvanags (Newfoundland Regiment / QMJHL)

(D) Harijs Cjunskis (Rouyn-Noranda Huskies / QMJHL; Brooks Bandits / BCHL)

(D) Darels Uljanskis (Flint Firebirds / OHL)

(F) Kristers Ansons (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada / QMJHL; HK Mogo / Latvia)*

(F) Karlis Flugins (Flint Firebirds / OHL; KooKoo U20 / U20 SM-sarja)

(F) Martins Klaucans (Sherbrooke Phoenix / QMJHL)

(F) Olivers Murnieks (Saint John Sea Dogs / QMJHL)

SLOVAKIA (8)

(D) Michal Capos (Wenatchee Wild / WHL)

(D) Filip Kovalčík (Drummondville Voltigeurs / QMJHL)

(D) Matus Lisy (Red Deer Rebels / WHL)*

(F) Jan Chovan (Sudbury Wolves / OHL)

(F) Alex Misiak (Erie Otters / OHL)

(F) Tomas Pobezal (Kingston Frontenacs / OHL)

(F) Andreas Straka (Québec Remparts / QMJHL)

(F) Tobias Tomík (Vancouver Giants / WHL)

SWITZERLAND (3)

(G) Christian Kirsch (Kitchener Rangers / OHL)

(D) Basile Sansonnens (Rimouski Océanic / QMJHL; Lausanne HC / NL)

(F) Lars Steiner (Rouyn-Noranda Huskies / QMJHL)

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA (2)

(D) Chase Reid (Soo Greyhounds / OHL)

(F) AJ Spellacy (Windsor Spitfires / OHL)







