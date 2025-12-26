Two Oil Kings Set to Represent Countries at World Juniors

Published on December 26, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - A pair of Edmonton Oil Kings will be vying for gold at the 2026 World Junior Hockey Championships over the next two weeks.

Forward Max Curran is set to represent Czechia, and Defenceman Ethan MacKenzie will play for Team Canada.

Curran is headed to the World Juniors for the first time, and is currently having a career year with the Oil Kings. Curran has 11 goals and 24 assists for 35 points this season which has included nine points over his last four games before leaving for World Juniors Training Camp. The Colorado Avalanche Prospects has represented Czechia on a few different occasions before, including helping them win silver at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup in 2023. He also played for Czechia at the World Under-18 Hockey Championships in 2024.

MacKenzie is set to represent Canada for the first time in his career as he has earned a spot on the roster after training camp in Niagra Falls. The 19-year-old has scored 10 goals already this season and has added 21 points. He's fourth in the WHL amongst defenders in goals and is seventh in points. MacKenzie is the only undrafted 18+ player on Team Canada's roster this year.

Oil Kings forward Adam Jecho is unfortunately unable to take part this season for Team Czechia in the tournament due to injury.







Western Hockey League Stories from December 26, 2025

Two Oil Kings Set to Represent Countries at World Juniors - Edmonton Oil Kings

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.