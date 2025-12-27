Jakub Vanecek Named to Team Czechia for 2026 World Junior Championships

Published on December 26, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







Kennewick, WA - The Tri-City Americans are proud to announce that defenseman Jakub Vanecek had made the final roster for Team Czechia at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championships, being held December 26 to January 5 in Minneapolis and Saint Paul, Minnesota. He was the lone 17-year-old defenseman invited to their selection camp.

Vanecek, from HavlíčkÃ Â¯v Brod, Czechia, is in his first season with the Americans after being drafted 25th overall in the 2025 CHL Import Draft. His transition to the WHL has been a smooth one as he leads all Americans defensemen in scoring with 17 points (5-12-17) in 27 games. His 17 points also puts him tied for sixth among all rookie defensemen in the WHL.

Prior to joining the Americans Vanecek split the 2024-25 season between Bili Tygri Liberec's U20 and U17 teams, recording 12 points (1-11-12) in 21 games with the U17 team and four assists in 31 games with the U20 team.

Vanecek has represented Czechia on the international stage multiple times before, including winning a silver medal at the 2024 Youth Olympic Games. He played at the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge during the 2024-25 season and at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup just prior to joining the Americans.

The Americans last had representation at the World Junior Championships in 2023 when both Tomas Suchanek and Adam Mechura played for Czechia, bringing back silver medals.

Czechia's first round robin game comes December 26 against Canada.







Western Hockey League Stories from December 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.