Warriors Begin Second-Half Schedule against Wheat Kings

Published on December 27, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

MOOSE JAW, Sask. - The Moose Jaw Warriors will begin the second half of their schedule tonight when they welcome in the Brandon Wheat Kings.

In their last game on December 16, the Warriors cruised to a commanding 6-2 victory to notch their first win in December. Casey Brown tallied two goals, Pavel McKenzie recorded three assists, Landen McFadden added a goal and two points, Kash Andresen registered two points, and Aiden Ziprick, Mathieu Lajoie, and Cohen Williams tallied a goal each. Chase Wutzke made 40 saves on 42 shots for a save percentage of .952.

With his goal on December 16, Cohen Williams marked the first goal of his WHL season. Landen McFadden continues to lead the Warriors with 14 goals and 34 points. Pavel McKenzie has moved into second place with 9 goals and 30 points. Rounding out the top five are the team's two other 20-year-olds. Aiden Ziprick sits fourth with eight goals and 29 points, and Ethan Semeniuk sits fifth with eight goals and 27 points.

This is the sixth meeting of the season between the teams. The Wheat Kings lead the series 3-2. Last time the Warriors and Wheat Kings met, the Warriors fell by a margin of one after the Wheat Kings tallied a goal with only 41 seconds left to play in regulation. Connor Schmidt tallied the only Warriors goal. Brady Turko and rookie Chase Surkan added one goal each for the Wheat Kings. Chase Wutzke made 41 saves on 43 shots for a save percentage of .953. Filip Ruzicka made 24 saves on 25 shots for a save percentage of .960.

Tickets for the game can be purchased here. Puck drop is slated for 6 pm with doors opening at 5 pm. For fans that can't make it to the game, follow along with James Gallo and Derek Kletzel on Country 100 or watch for free on Victory+ with host Marc Smith.







