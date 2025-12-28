WEEK Preview: Broncos Drop Post-Break Opener to Raiders

The Swift Current Broncos returned to action after the Christmas break and ended up falling 7-1 to the Prince Albert Raiders on home ice on Saturday night. The loss marked the first game back following the holiday pause and the fourth meeting between the two clubs this season, with the Broncos now 0-4 in the series against the Raiders.

Prince Albert set the tone early in the first period. Daxon Rudolph opened the scoring at 5:08, and just over a minute later Brayden Dube doubled the lead at 6:49 with what stood up as the game-winning goal. The Broncos responded midway through the period when Trae Wilke finished off a play at 10:35, scoring Swift Current's lone goal of the night with assists from Jaxen Gauchier and Brennen Hocher. However, the Raiders regained momentum late in the frame as Riley Boychuk buried a rebound on the power play at 19:02 to make it 3-1 after 20 minutes.

Despite being heavily outshot, Swift Current put together a strong stretch to begin the second period. For the first 15 minutes, the Broncos held their structure, defended well in their own zone, and clogged the neutral zone to limit clean entries by the Raiders. Eventually, sustained pressure wore them down, and Prince Albert capitalized when Alisher Sarkenov scored at 17:03. Rudolph added his second of the night in the final 20 seconds of the period, giving the Raiders a 5-1 lead heading into the third.

Prince Albert put the game out of reach in the final frame, adding two more goals to seal the 7-1 victory.

The Raiders outshot the Broncos 47-18, including a 21-6 edge in the first period. Swift Current went 0-for-5 on the power play, while Prince Albert finished 1-for-2. The Raiders also held the advantage in the faceoff circle, winning 40 draws to the Broncos' 28.

In goal, Joey Rocha was busy throughout the night and turned aside 40 of 47 shots in the loss.

With the defeat, the Broncos' record drops to 8-24-1-0 on the season. Swift Current will look for a bounce-back effort quickly, as the two teams meet again on Monday, Dec. 29, this time in Prince Albert.







