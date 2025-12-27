Game Day Hub: December 27 at Tri-City

Published on December 27, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







The Portland Winterhawks return from the holiday break on Saturday, December 27, traveling to Kennewick to face the Tri-City Americans with puck drop set for 6:05 p.m.

Puck Drop: 6:05 p.m. PST

Venue: Toyota Center - Kennewick, WA.

Uniforms: Black

Listen Live: Winterhawks Radio Network and on the Winterhawks App - Be sure to download the latest version of the app

Watch Live: Victory+

Last Time Out

Spokane opened the scoring just over a minute in and added two more before the second media timeout to grab a three-goal lead. Reed Brown answered at 13:47, stripping a mishandled puck and beating two defenders before roofing his shot for his third goal in two games against the Chiefs, but Spokane responded late to take a 4-1 lead into the first intermission.

The Chiefs kept pressing in the second, with Mathis Preston scoring twice as Spokane added two more to build an 8-1 advantage after two.

Portland struck on the power play in the third when Tyson Yaremko cleaned up a net-front scramble off a Sam Spehar shot for his second of the season, but Chase Harrington closed out the scoring as the Hawks fell 9-2 in Spokane.

Americans Approach

The Winterhawks and Americans meet for the first time this season, as Portland looks to continue the winning trend it has built against Tri-City over the past several years. During the 2024-25 campaign, the Hawks posted a 3-1-1-1 record against the Americans.

Tri-City enters tonight riding a three-game winning streak heading into the holiday break, most recently edging Kamloops 4-3 on the road. The Americans sit eighth in the Western Conference with 34 points, locked in a tight race for playoff positioning as the second half of the season begins.

Savin Virk leads Tri-City with 31 points (13G, 18A), while Xavier Wendt anchors the crease with 11 wins in 19 starts and a 2.47 goals-against average, the fifth-best mark in the WHL.

Tune in on Victory+

Fans can stream the Portland Winterhawks' entire 2025-26 WHL regular-season on Victory+ for FREE. Visit the Winterhawks hub.

Be sure to select the home feed during home games, or the away feed for road games to hear Will Hentschel on the call.

Victory+ has replaced WHL Live on CHL TV, so make sure to visit victoryplus.com/download before the game on your phone, tablet, or smart TV.

