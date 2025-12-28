T-Birds Track Down 'Tips

KENT, Wash. - Matej Pekar scored twice and the Seattle Thunderbirds came from behind to beat the Everett Silvertips, 5-3, Saturday at the accesso ShoWare Center in their first game following a weeklong Christmas break. The same two teams will meet again tomorrow at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett in what will be the first of seven straight road games for the Thunderbirds.

"It was a gutsy win, for sure," commented head coach Matt O'Dette, as the T-Birds lost three players over the course of the night. "We had a couple guys go down and we needed everyone to step up and that's what happened."

Seattle (14-14-2-1) struck first, scoring right after killing off an Everett power play. Pekar got his 13th of the season, from Caleb Hartmann and Brock England, at 7:30 of the opening period. The Silvertips evened it up ninety seconds later and the two teams headed into the second period tied at 1-1.

Everett grabbed their first lead of the night at the 9:45 mark with a power play goal at the tail end of a four minute man advantage. The Thunderbirds answered right back with a power play goal of their own, scored by Brendan Rudolph at 11:12. Simon Lovsin and Antonio Martorana earned the helpers. Once again the 'Tips responded, regaining the lead at 14:45.

The T-Birds lost Lovsin to injury in the second period and then Sawyer Mayes left the ice early in the third. But the T-Birds second power play goal of the night, under two minutes into the final frame, tied the game at 3-3. Martorana and Grayson Tash assisted on Pekar's second of the night.

The game winning goal at 13:05 came from England with Pekar assisting. "It was a nice win, especially against Everett," said Pekar after his three point effort. "So everybody is happy about it and hopefully we can do it tomorrow again."

Coster Dunn closed out the scoring with an empty net goal with a minute remaining. Marek Sklenicka, the reigning WHL Goalie of the Week, picked up his third straight win in net with a 31 save effort.

There were no updates postgame on the T-Birds injuries. "It was tough. We were piecing together lines and kinda being in the moment," remarked O'Dette of the third period. "Everybody was ready for their named to be called and have good shifts. We'll assess what we have for tomorrow and get ready for another tough game."

T-BIRDS EXTRAS

With his two assists Martorana established a new career high for points in a season with 36.

Cameron Kuzma was a late scratch while Hyde Davidson remains day to day with an upper body injury. Seattle is also minus captain Braeden Cootes, currently playing with Team Canada at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championships in Minnesota. Defenseman Radim Mrtka is at the same tournament with Team Czechia.

The Thunderbirds next home game is January 16th versus the Moose Jaw Warriors.







