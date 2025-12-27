Rebels Complete Trade with Oil Kings

RED DEER - Red Deer Rebels Owner, President and General Manager Brent Sutter today announced that the club has completed a trade with the Edmonton Oil Kings.

The Rebels have traded 19-year-old forward Jaxon Fuder to the Oil Kings in exchange for 18-year-old forward Poul Andersen, 16-year-old prospect forward Brock Stevenson, 16-year-old prospect forward Boris Sigachev, and a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2027 WHL Prospects Draft.

Andersen has 16 points (11 goals, 5 assists) in 28 games with the Oil Kings this season. The St. Louis Park, Minnesota native had 59 points in 51 games with the Sherwood Park Crusaders in 2024-25 and was named to the BCHL All-Rookie Team. He was a 2023-24 US 16U Nationals Tier I Champion with the Long Island Gulls in 2023-24. He has a NCAA commitment with the University of Maine.

Stevenson was a second-round pick, 27 th overall by the Oil Kings in the 2024 WHL U.S. Priority Draft. A native of Denver, Colorado, Stevenson has piled up 52 points (23 goals, 29 assists) in 35 games this season with Okanagan HA Colorado 16U AAA. He had 69 points in 48 games in 15U AAA last season.

Sigachev was selected by Edmonton round four, 71st overall at the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft. The native of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, Russia is currently playing for the Calgary Flames U18 AAA (AEHL) and is the league's leading scorer with 39 points (15 goals, 24 assists) in 22 games. He won a league championship with the Flames in 2024-25 after collecting 35 points in 44 games. Sigachev was named to the AEHL U15 Second All-Star Team in 2023-24 after netting 42 points in 34 games with the Calgary Flames U15 AAA.

Fuder played 73 games with the Rebels after signing with the club in October 2024 and had 50 points (18 goals, 32 assists) and 134 penalty minutes. He was honoured with the Darcy Robinson Memorial Award as the club's most underrated player in 2024-25. The Cold Lake, AB native signed an entry-level contract with the Dallas Stars in September.

Poul Andersen

Forward

Shoots: Right

Height: 6'1

Weight: 186

Birthdate: 2007-06-01

Hometown: St. Louis Park, MN

Brock Stevenson

Forward

Shoots: Left

Height: 5'11

Weight: 172

Birthdate: 2009-05-18

Hometown: Denver, CO

Boris Sigachev

Forward

Shoots: Left

Height: 6'1

Weight: 174

Birthdate: 2009-02-20

Hometown: Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, Russia







