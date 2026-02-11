Spokane Chiefs to Host Three Community Exhibition Games this Season at Numerica Veterans Arena

Published on February 11, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, WA  -  The Spokane Chiefs will host three community exhibition games on home ice at the Numerica Veterans Arena this season. Each game will take place prior to the Spokane Chiefs game that night, with doors open early. Fans will need a ticket to the Spokane Chiefs game to enter the arena early for each exhibition game.

Drop The Mitts for Shriners Children's Spokane

o Friday, February 20th

o Doors open 4:30 PM

o Benefit Game 5:00 PM - 6 PM

o Benefit Auction

o Spokane Chiefs vs. Vancouver Giants | 7:05 PM puck drop

- School Night presented by Shriners Children's Spokane

- Zipper Pull Giveaway (first 2,000 kids 12 and under)

Spokane Women's Hockey

o Saturday, February 28th

o Doors open 3:30 PM

o Benefit Game 4:00 PM - 5 PM

o Spokane Chiefs vs. Tri-City Americans | 6:05 PM puck drop

- Chiefs Fight Cancer presented by Inland Imaging

- Rally Towel giveaway for first 5,000 fans

- Specialty Jersey Auction

Law Enforcement Benefit Game

o Saturday, March 13th

o Doors open 3:30 PM

o Benefit Game 4:00 PM - 5 PM

o Spokane Chiefs vs. Seattle Thunderbirds | 6:05 PM puck drop

- Coca-Cola Bobblehead Giveaway for first 2,000 fans







