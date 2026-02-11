T-Birds Topple Spokane

Published on February 11, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Seattle Thunderbirds News Release







SPOKANE, Wash. - Cameron Schmidt scored twice and added an assist as the Seattle Thunderbirds came back to beat the Spokane Chiefs, 3-1, Tuesday at the Numerica Veterans Arena. The win moves Seattle within six points of a playoff spot in the Western Conference. The Thunderbirds return home Friday to the accesso ShoWare Center to host the Tri-City Americans. Game time is 7:05 p.m.

"A really important two points," said head coach Matt O'Dette of the win against a team they are chasing in the standings. "We played a pretty tidy road game. The demeanor on the bench was pretty calm and cool throughout the game and we persevered to get the win."

After a scoreless first period, Spokane struck first with a power play goal at 5:28 of the second period and took a 1-0 lead into the second intermission. Seattle (19-23-4-3) would strike three times in the third to complete the comeback.

The first goal came just thirty-three seconds into the final frame as Schmidt snapped home his 35th of the season with assists from Joe Gramer and Noah Kosick. "Really big," remarked O'Dette of the tying goal. "We've given up a few goals early in periods lately, It was nice to get one."

The go ahead goal came via the power play at 9:31 from Brock England. "We talked throughout the game about the power play stepping up in a key moment and it did," stated O'Dette of the game winner. "Hopefully we can keep that (power play) momentum going." Gramer and Schmidt assisted on the goal.

As the clock ticked down the Chiefs pulled their goalie for the extra attacker but Kosick stole a puck just inside his own blue line. He skated up ice and fed it to Schmidt who hit the empty net with his second of the night.

Grayson Malinoski turned aside 27 shots to earn the win in goal. With the win the T-Birds moved withing six points of Spokane for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference. Seattle has two games in hand on the Chiefs.

T-BIRD EXTRAS

The win was just the fifth on the road this season for the T-Birds but they now have points in back-to-back road games (1-0-1-0).

The road team has won all three games in the season series between the T-Birds and Chiefs.

The Thunderbirds return to Spokane for two games in March. They are back Friday, March 13th then close out the regular season in Spokane Sunday, March 22nd. The Chiefs are in Kent March 20th.







Western Hockey League Stories from February 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.