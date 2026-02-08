T-Birds Gain Point in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. - Grayson Malinoski's 36 saves helped the Seattle Thunderbirds earn a road point in a, 3-2, overtime loss to the Portland Winterhawks Saturday at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The Thunderbirds resume play Tuesday when they travel to Spokane to face the Chiefs. The T-Birds next home game is Friday at the accesso ShoWare Center against the Tri-City Americans.

"We stuck to our game plan," said head coach Matt O'Dette of the effort. "Having to kill seven penalties in this building isn't the recipe to win but the effort was good. We'll take the positives and move forward."

Seattle (18-23-4-3) got off to a solid start, getting something they haven't had in their last three games, a first period goal. Matthew Gard notched his thirteenth of the season by tipping home a Radim Mrtka shot just ninety seconds into the game. Cameron Schmidt had the second assist.

The Winterhawks tied it 26 seconds into the second period. The Thunderbirds responded six minutes later with a breakaway goal from Brock England, his eighteenth of the season, from Coster Dunn.

'" We had several odd man chances," explained O'Dette. We were being direct and created those opportunities from that. We had other chances. Unfortunately, we only got that one."

Portland tied the game at 4:44 of the third period. The T-Birds were then assessed a penalty with fifteen seconds left in regulation that carried into the overtime period and the Winterhawks converted for the game winner 54-seconds into the extra frame.

The T-Birds had to kill off six other Portland power plays through regulation to earn their point. The regulation penalty killing success was led by Malinoski in goal. "He made several big saves," remarked O'Dette of his netminder's play. "Calm and cool when we needed him and he gave us a chance to win."

T-BIRDS EXTRAS

While Portland had seven power plays in the game the T-Birds were only awarded two. Seattle finished the two games this weekend 0-for-10 with the man advantage.

The T-Birds entered the weekend eight points out of a playoff spot and are still just eight points back despite going 0-1-1-0.

The Thunderbirds are now 0-4 on the season in games decided in overtime.







