Chiefs Kick off Three-In-Three Friday in Portland
Published on February 13, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Portland, Ore. - The Spokane Chiefs kick off a three-in-three weekend on the road against the Portland Winterhawks Friday night. So far this season, the Chiefs are 4-0-0-0 against the Winterhawks, with two games remaining between the divisional foes.
TIME: 7:00 p.m.
LOCATION: Veterans Memorial Coliseum
JERSEY COLOR: White
LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 6:30 p.m.) - Listen online.
WATCH: Victory+
