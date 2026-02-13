Chiefs Kick off Three-In-Three Friday in Portland

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Portland, Ore. - The Spokane Chiefs kick off a three-in-three weekend on the road against the Portland Winterhawks Friday night. So far this season, the Chiefs are 4-0-0-0 against the Winterhawks, with two games remaining between the divisional foes.

TIME: 7:00 p.m.

LOCATION: Veterans Memorial Coliseum

JERSEY COLOR: White

LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 6:30 p.m.) - Listen online.

WATCH: Victory+

FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. #GoChiefsGo







