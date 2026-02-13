Game Preview: Game 52 at Rebels

Medicine Hat, AB - Tonight is the fourth of eight matchups between the two central division clubs. Medicine Hat has a 2-0-0-1 record against Red Deer so far this season. Liam Ruck (3G, 4A) leads the team with seven points against the Rebels.

2025-26 Season Series:

Medicine Hat 8 @ Red Deer 0 (Dec 30 2025) Medicine Hat 3 @ Red Deer 4 (Nov 21 2025) SO

Red Deer 4 @ Medicine Hat 7 (Dec 28 2025)

2024-25 Season Series:

Red Deer 3 @ Medicine Hat 7 (Mar 15 2025) Red Deer 0 @ Medicine Hat 3 (Oct 9 2024)

Medicine Hat 7 @ Red Deer 1 (Mar 7 2025) Medicine Hat 3 @ Red Deer 6 (Oct 4 2024)

Red Deer 1 @ Medicine Hat 8 (Jan 10 2025) Red Deer 4 @ Medicine Hat 3 (Sep 28 2024)

Medicine Hat 2 @ Red Deer 4 (Oct 25 2024) Medicine Hat 2 @ Red Deer 4 (Sep 27 2024)

2025-26 Standings:

Medicine Hat Red Deer

36-9-3-3 19-28-2-2

Central - 1st Central - 4th

East - 2nd East - 8th

League - 3rd League - 19th

Home - 21-3-1-1 Home - 8-15-1-0

Away - 15-6-2-2 Away - 11-13-1-2

Last 10 - 6-3-0-1 Last 10 - 4-6-0-0

Streak - W2 Streak - L1

2024-25 Standings:

Medicine Hat Red Deer

47-17-3-1 26-34-6-2

Central - 1st Central - 5th

East - 1st East - 9th

Home - 25-7-2-0 Home - 17-12-5-0

Away - 22-10-1-1 Away - 9-22-1-2

Special Teams:

Medicine Hat Red Deer

Power Play: 30.3% (3rd) Power Play: 18.8% (19th)

Penalty Kill: 80.7% (4th) Penalty Kill: 72.5% (19th)

Previous Game: The Tigers beat the Broncos 8-1 on Saturday, February 7th in Co-op Place. Luke Cozens (2G, 1A) led the team with three points on the night. Liam Ruck also found the back of the net twice while Kadon McCann, Dayton Reschny, Jonas Woo, and Noah Davidson each tallied one goal. Carter Casey had a solid night in net only allowing one goal on 18 shots.

2025-26 Tigers Statistical Leaders:

Skater Stats Goalie Stats

Points - Liam Ruck & Markus Ruck (72) GAA - Jordan Switzer (2.67)

Goals - Bryce Pickford (33) Save % - Jordan Switzer (.895)

Assists - Markus Ruck (59) Wins - Jordan Switzer (23)

PIMs - Cam Parr (91) Shutouts - Carter Casey & Jordan Switzer (1)

Plus/Minus - Jonas Woo (+49)

League Top 10s:

Stat Categories Player (Rank)

Points Liam Ruck - 72 (T-4th)

Markus Ruck - 72 (T-4th)

Jonas Woo - 66 (9th)

Goals Bryce Pickford - 33 (4th)

Liam Ruck - 32 (5th)

Assists Markus Ruck - 59 (1st)

Jonas Woo - 41 (10th)

Power Play Goals Bryce Pickford - 15 (1st)

Liam Ruck - 13 (T-2nd)

Power Play Assists Markus Ruck - 33 (1st)

Short Handed Goals Jonas Woo - 3 (T-3rd)

Liam Ruck - 2 (T-8th)

Game Winning Goals Bryce Pickford - 8 (1st)

Liam Ruck - 6 (T-7th)

First Goals Liam Ruck - 5 (T-4th)

Insurance Goals Liam Ruck - 5 (T-1st)

Bryce Pickford - 4 (T-5th)

Penalty Minutes Cam Parr - 91 (5th)

Plus/Minus Jonas Woo - +49 (1st)

Bryce Pickford - +44 (3rd)

Goals Against Average Jordan Switzer - 2.67 (7th)

Wins Jordan Switzer - 23 (1st)

Roaring Runs:

Player Name Streak

Markus Ruck 6 Game Point Streak - 10 Points

Dayton Reschny 3 Game Point Streak - 3 Points

Liam Ruck 2 Game Goal Streak - 3 Goals

Upcoming Milestones:

Player Upcoming Milestone Currently At

Yaroslav Bryzgalov 50 Career Penalty Minutes 49 Career Penalty Minutes

Yaroslav Bryzgalov 50 Career Games Played 47 Career Games Played

Jonas Woo 50 Career Goals 47 Career Goals

Jonas Woo 250 Career Games Played 246 Career Games Played

Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll 50 Career Points 46 Career Points

Jordan Switzer 50 Career Wins 47 Career Wins

Kade Stengrim 50 Career Games Played 49 Career Games Played

Veeti Väisänen 100 Career Games Played 96 Career Games Played

Ethan Neutens 150 Career Penalty Minutes 145 Career Penalty Minutes

Roster Makeup: 23 Players - 14 Forwards - 7 Defence - 2 Goaltenders

2005 Neutens, Van Mulligen, Basha

2006 Reschny, Cunningham, Woo, Väisänen, Muhonen, Pickford, Parr, Cozens

2007 Kor, McCann, Bryzgalov, Stengrim, Moss, Casey, Switzer

2008 Gordon-Carroll, L. Ruck, M. Ruck, Davidson, Steen

Geographical Breakdown:

Alberta (7) Kadon McCann, Carter Cunningham, Ethan Neutens, Josh Van Mulligen, Bryce Pickford, Jordan Switzer, Andrew Basha

U.S.A. (5) Gavin Kor, Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll, Kade Stengrim, Noah Davidson, Carter Casey

British Columbia (4) Liam Ruck, Markus Ruck, Tyson Moss, Riley Steen

Manitoba (2) Cam Parr, Jonas Woo

Finland (2) Veeti Väisänen, Niilopekka Muhonen

Yukon (1) Luke Cozens

Saskatchewan (1) Dayton Reschny

Belarus (1) Yaroslav Bryzgalov

NHL Drafted Players:

NHL Team Player Drafted

Calgary Flames Andrew Basha 2024, Round 2, 41st Overall

Montreal Canadiens Bryce Pickford 2025, Round 3, 81st Overall

Dallas Stars Niilopekka Muhonen 2024, Round 5, 158th Overall

Utah Mammoth Veeti Väisänen 2024, Round 3, 96th Overall

Central Scouting Mid-Season Rankings (North American Skaters):

Ranking Player

#26 Liam Ruck

#31 Markus Ruck

#99 Yaroslav Bryzgalov

#188 Riley Steen

#215 Kadon McCann

Central Scouting Mid-Season Rankings (North American Goaltenders):

Ranking Player

#12 Carter Casey

Tigers Schedule:

Last Five Results Next Five Time

VS Swift Current Broncos 8-1 W VS Everett - Sat. Feb 14 7:00PM (MST)

@ Swift Current Broncos 2-1 W VS Red Deer - Mon. Feb 16 2:00PM (MST)

VS Edmonton Oil Kings 4-2 L @ Lethbridge - Fri. Feb 20 7:00PM (MST)

VS Lethbridge Hurricanes 8-4 W VS Lethbridge - Sat. Feb 21 7:00PM (MST)

VS Saskatoon Blades 4-1 W @ Edmonton - Tue. Feb 24 7:00PM (MST)







