Game Preview: Game 52 at Rebels
Published on February 13, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Medicine Hat Tigers News Release
Medicine Hat, AB - Tonight is the fourth of eight matchups between the two central division clubs. Medicine Hat has a 2-0-0-1 record against Red Deer so far this season. Liam Ruck (3G, 4A) leads the team with seven points against the Rebels.
2025-26 Season Series:
Medicine Hat 8 @ Red Deer 0 (Dec 30 2025) Medicine Hat 3 @ Red Deer 4 (Nov 21 2025) SO
Red Deer 4 @ Medicine Hat 7 (Dec 28 2025)
2024-25 Season Series:
Red Deer 3 @ Medicine Hat 7 (Mar 15 2025) Red Deer 0 @ Medicine Hat 3 (Oct 9 2024)
Medicine Hat 7 @ Red Deer 1 (Mar 7 2025) Medicine Hat 3 @ Red Deer 6 (Oct 4 2024)
Red Deer 1 @ Medicine Hat 8 (Jan 10 2025) Red Deer 4 @ Medicine Hat 3 (Sep 28 2024)
Medicine Hat 2 @ Red Deer 4 (Oct 25 2024) Medicine Hat 2 @ Red Deer 4 (Sep 27 2024)
2025-26 Standings:
Medicine Hat Red Deer
36-9-3-3 19-28-2-2
Central - 1st Central - 4th
East - 2nd East - 8th
League - 3rd League - 19th
Home - 21-3-1-1 Home - 8-15-1-0
Away - 15-6-2-2 Away - 11-13-1-2
Last 10 - 6-3-0-1 Last 10 - 4-6-0-0
Streak - W2 Streak - L1
2024-25 Standings:
Medicine Hat Red Deer
47-17-3-1 26-34-6-2
Central - 1st Central - 5th
East - 1st East - 9th
Home - 25-7-2-0 Home - 17-12-5-0
Away - 22-10-1-1 Away - 9-22-1-2
Special Teams:
Medicine Hat Red Deer
Power Play: 30.3% (3rd) Power Play: 18.8% (19th)
Penalty Kill: 80.7% (4th) Penalty Kill: 72.5% (19th)
Previous Game: The Tigers beat the Broncos 8-1 on Saturday, February 7th in Co-op Place. Luke Cozens (2G, 1A) led the team with three points on the night. Liam Ruck also found the back of the net twice while Kadon McCann, Dayton Reschny, Jonas Woo, and Noah Davidson each tallied one goal. Carter Casey had a solid night in net only allowing one goal on 18 shots.
2025-26 Tigers Statistical Leaders:
Skater Stats Goalie Stats
Points - Liam Ruck & Markus Ruck (72) GAA - Jordan Switzer (2.67)
Goals - Bryce Pickford (33) Save % - Jordan Switzer (.895)
Assists - Markus Ruck (59) Wins - Jordan Switzer (23)
PIMs - Cam Parr (91) Shutouts - Carter Casey & Jordan Switzer (1)
Plus/Minus - Jonas Woo (+49)
League Top 10s:
Stat Categories Player (Rank)
Points Liam Ruck - 72 (T-4th)
Markus Ruck - 72 (T-4th)
Jonas Woo - 66 (9th)
Goals Bryce Pickford - 33 (4th)
Liam Ruck - 32 (5th)
Assists Markus Ruck - 59 (1st)
Jonas Woo - 41 (10th)
Power Play Goals Bryce Pickford - 15 (1st)
Liam Ruck - 13 (T-2nd)
Power Play Assists Markus Ruck - 33 (1st)
Short Handed Goals Jonas Woo - 3 (T-3rd)
Liam Ruck - 2 (T-8th)
Game Winning Goals Bryce Pickford - 8 (1st)
Liam Ruck - 6 (T-7th)
First Goals Liam Ruck - 5 (T-4th)
Insurance Goals Liam Ruck - 5 (T-1st)
Bryce Pickford - 4 (T-5th)
Penalty Minutes Cam Parr - 91 (5th)
Plus/Minus Jonas Woo - +49 (1st)
Bryce Pickford - +44 (3rd)
Goals Against Average Jordan Switzer - 2.67 (7th)
Wins Jordan Switzer - 23 (1st)
Roaring Runs:
Player Name Streak
Markus Ruck 6 Game Point Streak - 10 Points
Dayton Reschny 3 Game Point Streak - 3 Points
Liam Ruck 2 Game Goal Streak - 3 Goals
Upcoming Milestones:
Player Upcoming Milestone Currently At
Yaroslav Bryzgalov 50 Career Penalty Minutes 49 Career Penalty Minutes
Yaroslav Bryzgalov 50 Career Games Played 47 Career Games Played
Jonas Woo 50 Career Goals 47 Career Goals
Jonas Woo 250 Career Games Played 246 Career Games Played
Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll 50 Career Points 46 Career Points
Jordan Switzer 50 Career Wins 47 Career Wins
Kade Stengrim 50 Career Games Played 49 Career Games Played
Veeti Väisänen 100 Career Games Played 96 Career Games Played
Ethan Neutens 150 Career Penalty Minutes 145 Career Penalty Minutes
Roster Makeup: 23 Players - 14 Forwards - 7 Defence - 2 Goaltenders
2005 Neutens, Van Mulligen, Basha
2006 Reschny, Cunningham, Woo, Väisänen, Muhonen, Pickford, Parr, Cozens
2007 Kor, McCann, Bryzgalov, Stengrim, Moss, Casey, Switzer
2008 Gordon-Carroll, L. Ruck, M. Ruck, Davidson, Steen
Geographical Breakdown:
Alberta (7) Kadon McCann, Carter Cunningham, Ethan Neutens, Josh Van Mulligen, Bryce Pickford, Jordan Switzer, Andrew Basha
U.S.A. (5) Gavin Kor, Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll, Kade Stengrim, Noah Davidson, Carter Casey
British Columbia (4) Liam Ruck, Markus Ruck, Tyson Moss, Riley Steen
Manitoba (2) Cam Parr, Jonas Woo
Finland (2) Veeti Väisänen, Niilopekka Muhonen
Yukon (1) Luke Cozens
Saskatchewan (1) Dayton Reschny
Belarus (1) Yaroslav Bryzgalov
NHL Drafted Players:
NHL Team Player Drafted
Calgary Flames Andrew Basha 2024, Round 2, 41st Overall
Montreal Canadiens Bryce Pickford 2025, Round 3, 81st Overall
Dallas Stars Niilopekka Muhonen 2024, Round 5, 158th Overall
Utah Mammoth Veeti Väisänen 2024, Round 3, 96th Overall
Central Scouting Mid-Season Rankings (North American Skaters):
Ranking Player
#26 Liam Ruck
#31 Markus Ruck
#99 Yaroslav Bryzgalov
#188 Riley Steen
#215 Kadon McCann
Central Scouting Mid-Season Rankings (North American Goaltenders):
Ranking Player
#12 Carter Casey
Tigers Schedule:
Last Five Results Next Five Time
VS Swift Current Broncos 8-1 W VS Everett - Sat. Feb 14 7:00PM (MST)
@ Swift Current Broncos 2-1 W VS Red Deer - Mon. Feb 16 2:00PM (MST)
VS Edmonton Oil Kings 4-2 L @ Lethbridge - Fri. Feb 20 7:00PM (MST)
VS Lethbridge Hurricanes 8-4 W VS Lethbridge - Sat. Feb 21 7:00PM (MST)
VS Saskatoon Blades 4-1 W @ Edmonton - Tue. Feb 24 7:00PM (MST)
